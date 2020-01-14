20 Years Ago
Steve Froberg, Lemoore’s city manager, was picked as “Economic Development Person of the Year” by State Assemblyman Dean Flores. The award was announced Tuesday. Froberg will be honored on the floor of the State Assembly.
The Kings County Planning Commission will hold two special meetings to consider the environmental documents presented by J.G. Boswell Co. concerning the four new dairies purposed for Kings County. These four dairies, if approved, are expected to bring an additional 47,700 animals to the area.
30 Years Ago
District 1 Supervisor Les Brown of Lemoore recently tossed his hat into the supervisorial ring for the June election by announcing plans to run for a fourth term.
Lemoore parents who are looking for a unique way of helping their children develop coordination and athletic abilities may be interested to learn that the gymnastics school at Food King Shopping Center is under new management and is offering some new and fresh ideas on how to approach the subject. Sue Adams, the new owner and operator of what will now be called the Lemoore Gymnastics Center, has a long history in the field of gymnastics.
35 Years Ago
Joseph Gray, a Certified Public Accountant with his own local firm, has been named to head the Lemoore Chamber of Commerce during 1985.
Tim Buckley, Kings County’s newest and only Superior Court Judge, was sworn into office Monday by Tulare County Superior Court Judge William Silveira. A 1963 graduate of Lemoore High School, Buckley ran unopposed in the primary election last June for the seat held by Judge Dennis Beck.
Adm. Wesley McDonald was the featured speaker at Lemoore Naval Air Station last Wednesday during an affair honoring the Pacific Fleet Light Attack Wing’s top junior officer. The award is named in McDonald’s honor. Lt. John Stuart of VA-146 was presented the Adm. Wesley L. McDonald Leadership Award for Junior Officers.
Ron W. Bates plays the role of Gribsby, a seldom seen character, in “The Importance of Being Earnest,” now playing at Good Company Players’ Second Space Theatre in Fresno.
60 Years Ago
Considerable time and study by the Lemoore Planning Commission during their regular meeting was devoted to the proposal of J.H. Thomas to construct a trailer park on 18th Avenue, south of the high school and opposite the golf course, on property owned by D.L. Henley. Ultimately the trailer park would have space for 83 unites. The property consists of 17 acres. On behalf of the Episcopal Church, the Rev. Hugh Miller protested the development noting it would be adjacent to a three-acre site recently purchased by the church from Henley. In construction of a church building, parish hall, and educational building to serve an ultimate congregation of 250, he noted that a considerable investment was contemplated. In a unanimous vote, the Commission recommended the approval be denied on the grounds the two usages were not compatible. It was noted the church had a priority by being first in the area. The final decision will be made by the County Planning Commission.
80 Years Ago
A shower of gold fell on California last week. Liquid gold in the guise of beating rain—soaking the thick carpets of needles in lonely Sierra forests, lifting the precariously low levels of reservoirs, raising the thin voices of shriveled streams to the lusty roar of tumbling, white water, and relieving the thirst of millions of acres of parched California farmland. The gold from the sky even drew gold literally from California soil—for the rains renewed hydraulic operations in gold camps shut down by drought! But the greatest return, multiplied in lavish interest, will come from California agricultural products. Late lamented 1939 was one of the driest years in history for the entire North American continent. May the welcome rains in the fresh first month of the fresh new year, reviving the good earth of the nation’s leading farm State, prove a good omen for 1940!
100 Years Ago
J.H. Kennedy, manager of the Pavilion Theatre has just installed a new combination player, which will be offered for the approval of the public. This instrument is a combination of orchestra, pipe organ and brass, which will be played by one operator. It is a beautiful addition to the show house and no doubt will be a source of great pleasure to its patrons.
