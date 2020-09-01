Looking back in Lemoore

20 Years Ago
Both the agriculturist of the year, Case Droogh, and the agriculture supporter of the year, Wood Brothers, seemed to be mystified concerning all the hullabaloo made over them on Friday night at Jack Stone’s Barn. According to them, they are just plain folk doing what they need to do.Today the Droogh family operates a 2,200 cow dairy on 880 acres in the Island District, a far cry from the young couple who came to Southern California right after World War II with only $45 to their name. Their success came from hard work and determination to make a better life for themselves and their children in the nation they now call theirs, America. The Wood Brothers ancestors settled in the Lemoore area during the mid-1800s. They were farmers and merchants. Don and Bill Wood operate Wood Brothers, Inc., headquartered just west of Lemoore.
25 Years Ago
Harvest crews made quick work Monday of a field of sorghum at the corner of D Street and 17th Avenue. The sweet sorghum was being harvested for silage. Harvest efforts will continue during the coming weeks in the greater Lemoore area and will gather steam as cotton harvest activities commence later in September.
55 Years Ago
Barring any unseen circumstances, Lemoore High Principle Ralph Peterson has reported the new football stadium will be complete by mid-October. Located south of the high school campus, the stadium will have a possible seating capacity of 7,000.
65 Years Ago
Allen Short, son of Mr. and Mrs. Verne Short, has begun his studies at the University of California School of Dentistry in San Francisco. Prior to his acceptance at the dentistry school, Short spent four years in the Navy and Marines Corps as a hospitalman and medical corpsman.
75 Years Ago
Lemoore Army Air Field has received notification from the War Department that its temporary inactivation will begin Sept. 30. Opened on Dec. 7, 1941, the base has served the Army Air Forces as an installation of the Western Flying Training Command.
The Lemoore Kiwanis Club celebrated their fifth anniversary with a dinner meeting in the Lemoore High School cafeteria attended by 85 members of both the local and Hanford clubs. The Lemoore Club now has a membership of 73, with nine military members and 29 charter members.
95 Years Ago
The Lemoore telephone exchange has been made a toll tributary exchange, and in the future all calls to and from Stratford and to Hanford will be handled and timed through the Lemoore office. Mr. Lindeberg, of Fresno, and Miss Marshall of the Hanford exchange spent several days last week at the Lemoore exchange giving instructions to the Lemoore operators. By the new telephone system better service to Hanford and Stratford may be expected.
100 Years Ago
A fine bunch of sheep, 22 cars went through Lemoore on Monday, having been shipped from Stratford. It is understood the 22 cars were consigned to Western Meat Company at San Francisco. Stratford’s west side is a great sheep country, fattening thousands each year.
Visalia has something new to offer in the way of handling motor vehicle traffic. Certain streets have been set aside for the use of slow moving traffic which is to move in one direction only. According to the California State Automobile Association this is an innovation in handling traffic in the west.
The National League of Women Voters, while confident the action of the anti-suffragists in the Tennessee legislature in rescinding that state’s ratification of the suffrage amendment is illegal, today began “rounding up” its suffrage majority among Tennessee assemblymen in preparation for continuation of the battle.
110 Years Ago
Louie Johannsen, living south of the city a short distance, took a sample of his sultana grapes to the winery last week and they tested 21 percent sugar. That is the highest test any sultana vineyard has shown in this section at this time of the year and Mr. Johannsen thinks his vineyard is one of the best in high percentage of saccharine matter,
Early Tuesday morning the buttermilk team from the Heinlen ranch dashed down Fox street at a rapid gait and near the park ran against an electric light pole, smashing the tongue of the wagon and otherwise demolishing the wagon. The frightened animals were headed for the ranch west of this city, and when last seen they were exceeding the speed limit for home.
