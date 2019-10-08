20 Years Ago
What has California wine, “heavy” hors d’oeuvres, a classical string quartet playing danceable, lovable music and a chance to go home with a hand-crafted piece of jewelry? It’s not Paris (France or Texas). It’s not New York (no muggers). It’s not San Francisco (no wind and rain). If it’s not those places, it must be Lemoore’s “an evening under the stars, an elegant night on the town.” A crisp fall evening, complete with all the goodies, auction, and more. It all takes place on Saturday, Oct. 16, on “D” Street in Downtown Lemoore, according to Maureen Azevedo, event chair for the Downtown Merchants Advisory Committee, sponsor for the event.
25 Years Ago
Flu season is just around the corner, and county health officials are reminding area seniors to take advantage of the low-cost community flu shot clinics this fall to protect themselves from influenza this winter.
The Raisin Administrative Committee (RAC) recently announced the projected supply and demand situations for Zante currants and other seedless raisins. According to this industry report, raisin growers with Zante currants and other seedless raisins could face very difficult sales conditions this year because Greece has solved its disease problems and new plantings now coming into production in California could increase the amount of available product in a small, stable world market.
30 Years Ago
At a recent Lemoore City Council meeting a proposal for the new park planned on Hanford-Armona Road was tabled for further discussion. In its meeting on September 25, the Lemoore Planning Commission along with the Lemoore Recreation Commission reviewed four alternative designs for the park prepared by Marvin Armstrong and Daniel Veyna, consultant architects for the project.
Two semi-tractors collided at Highway 41 and Grangeville Monday morning dumping a load of hay on a 1988 Chrysler sitting at the signal light. No injuries were reported. A loss of brakes was blamed for the accident.
You have free articles remaining.
80 Years Ago
The new home of Bob’s Super Service and Pontiac Salesroom is located at the corner of D Street and Lemoore Avenue. A Lemoore business for the past 11 years owned by Bob Long, they will observe the formal opening in the new location next Saturday evening. The new and modern plant will feature Gilmore Oil Co. products and houses the display for Pontiac automobiles.
Playing Sunday and Monday, Oct. 8-9 at the Lemoore Theatre is “Lady of the Tropics” starring Robert Taylor and Hedy Lamarr. Tuesday and Wednesday’s feature is “Hell’s Kitchen” with the Dead End Kids, Margaret Lindsay and Ronald Reagan.
100 Years Ago
For the first time in the history of Kings county a special train loaded with green grapes were shipped from Hanford Sunday. The grapes, about 700 tons, were packed by the Foley Packing Co. at their new packing house on Fourth St. near the cannery. The train will consist of forty-two cars and is billed for a through trip to Foley’s in Chicago. The green grape picking industry is still in its infancy in this county, this year being the first year that the packing companies have gone into it extensively. Assuming by the progress that it has made in the last few years it will soon rank high and may be the greatest industry in the county.
The Lemoore High School opened the 15th of last month and each pupil began his term’s work with the determination to succeed and the intention of helping to maintain the school’s splendid reputation as one of the leading schools in the state. The new gymnasium has been started by Mr. Davis. It is to be located in the southwest corner of the block and the tennis courts and basketball courts placed between it and the main building. The Senior class looks forward to the Commencement exercise in this building.
There are a great many people who would be very much benefited by taking Chamberlain’s Tablets for a weak or disordered stomach. Are you one of them? Mrs. M.R. Searl, Baldwinsville, N.Y., relates her experience in the use of these tablets: “I had a bad spell with my stomach about six months ago, and was troubled for two or three weeks with gas and severe pains in the pit of my stomach. Our druggist advised me to take Chamberlain’s Tablets. I took a bottle home and the first dose relieved me wonderfully, and I kept taking them until I was cured.” These tablets do not relieve pain, but after the pain has been relieved may prevent its recurrence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.