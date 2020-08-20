Look who turned 100 on Aug. 18

Announcement Text
Larry A. Shoemaker, one of Hanford’s long-time residents, turned 100 on Aug. 18, 2020. He has lived in the same house in Hanford since 1941, where he raised his family of five children. He now enjoys visiting with his children, his five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
He started out as a Carpenter working with one of the local contractors, James Mattos, for many years before venturing out to work for a prominent construction company in the Bay Area. By the time he retired at age 65 he supervised crews in finish carpentry. Larry enjoys gardening, (now) watching golf and western movies. Congratulations to Larry – 100 years young.
