Walkers pose for a photo before a 20-mile Wingman Foundation Memorial Day Walk to honor fallen Navy and Marine Corps aircrew and to support the Gold Star families left behind. The walk took place on May 18 in downtown Hanford. The event raised about $9,000, a spokesman said.
