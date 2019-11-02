{{featured_button_text}}

HANFORD — Realty World Advantage got into the Halloween spirit for its second annual Trunk or Treat event Thursday evening. 

From 4-6 p.m. Trick-or-treaters were invited to the business' complex at 344 Cousins Dr. for food, face painting and, of course, candy. 

The cars in the parking lot were festively decorated and full of candy for the visitors. 

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments