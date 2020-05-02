Living on Purpose: The Lord of the Harvest

Throughout the Bible, we are warned that “it is later than you think.” Paul writes to Christians in Romans 13:11–12, “The hour has already come for you to wake up from your slumber, because our salvation is nearer now than when we first believed. The night is nearly over; the day is almost here. So let us put aside the deeds of darkness and put on the armor of light.” There are millions of people around the world who do not have God’s peace at this moment because they have never found a personal relationship with Him. The good news is that as a demonstration of His infinite compassion, Christ who is the Prince of Peace, willingly went to the cross so that we could be born-again. “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life” (John 3:16).