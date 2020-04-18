Living on Purpose: I once was blind but now I see

We are reminded in John 4:24 that, “God is a Spirit: and they that worship Him must worship Him in spirit and in truth” and this implies that His wisdom can only be interpreted through our new transformed spirit. The Bible declares that God’s ways and thoughts are much higher than ours and also promises that all who search for His truth will find it.

Mankind believes his greatest achievement is to be free to live however he wants, but divine reality reveals he is actually suffering in the bondage and blindness of deception. Humans have a natural tendency to run away from God because they are afraid if they respond to His call they will become a miserable slave, yet, most do not realize they are already a prisoner to sin. The ultimate freedom is spiritual liberty in God and this can only be experienced when a person abandons their carnal nature and allows Christ to become the Lord and Master of their life. Divine truth includes the power of His love to set someone free form their lost condition and this new identity provides the highest form of peace and security; God’s compassion and grace. For those who desire to know the meaning and purpose of life, it will simply come down to believing that God can save us or continue to hold on to the idea that we can somehow save ourselves.