Every year in mid-February, if everything is right and there is enough water flowing, not too many clouds, and if you hold your head just right, the water of Horsetail Falls on El Capitán glows magically for about 10 minutes, right before sunset. This incredible phenomenon is legendary and people come from all over the world (I think) to see it.
Firefall happens because the sun is at just the right angle only these two particular weeks of the year. It is a fantastic confluence of atmospheric events that can be wrecked by the smallest thing.
Have you ever felt like your marriage is like that?
Every once in a while, things are just perfect, even magical. The clouds part, the angels sing, the two of you are in sync in a beautiful way. A song fills your heart and you are carried along with your feet barely even touching the ground.
But then the kid throws up. Or the dog does. Or the car breaks down. Or a friend has a crisis and needs to lean on one of you. It could be a million different things, but all it takes is one, and your glorious glowing horsetail of a dream marriage is shattered.
Think about it. For 345 out of the 365 days of the year, Horsetail Falls is just Horsetail Falls. But then for those 20 days in February, it goes to the next level.
Do you want your marriage to go to the next level? I know I want mine to. Next level marriages give off a magical glow that the world stops to stare at because they are so out-of-this-world.
Next level marriages are rare. But they can happen.
Next level marriages don’t happen by accident. When two people decide they are going to work hard, pray hard, hold on, and press through, then magic happens and the world stops to stare.
Work in marriage can take many forms but here are three things that work if you work them.
First, make your marriage a priority. In other words, your marriage comes before your kids. Your marriage comes before your friends. Your marriage comes before your work. Make the tough choices and carve out time for you and your spouse. You need time to talk (not just Netflix and chill because there ain’t much talkin’ going on there). If you are stuck at surface level communication with your spouse, you’re going to have to take more time to dig deeper. Regularly set aside time just for the two of you.
Second, get with people who are for your marriage. We make a mistake if we hang out with and get advice from people who don’t believe in our marriage. You know who I’m talking about. The friend that gives you all the reasons for you to leave your marriage instead of all the reasons to fight for your marriage. Often that friend is just looking for someone to go out and party with because they’re not married anymore. It is so much better to hang around other couples who are actually working on making their marriage work! These people are all over -- if you need to find some, go to a marriage event sponsored by a local church.
Third, get help! A good marriage counselor can help you get back on top of things. My wife and I have found a good counselor could help us have conversations or “see” things that we couldn’t on our own. The investment in a good counselor is worth it for it will save you lots of money in the long run! Another great strategy is to find a marriage mentor. These are couples who love marriages and want to see them succeed. They are friends with experience that can encourage you and your spouse. Our church has a marriage mentor program and there are many others do as well.
If you would like to give your marriage a shot in the arm, consider joining us at the gate to Yosemite this February 7-8 and start building your next-level, glowing, knock-your-socks-off marriage. More info on the marriage conference and some of the other things mentioned in this article can be found at kchanford.com/marriedlife
