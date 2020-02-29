Life Notes: To the disappointed Christian

Have you ever prayed a faith-filled prayer after being on your Ps and Qs but still came up empty? Did that cause you to be disappointed or offended by God? Did you stand in faith but ended up damaging your faith by the outcome of your prayer?

There is a story in the Bible that will breathe life back into you, if you allow it.

The story is found in John 6. It’s a long chapter but I’ll give you the SparksNotes version. Jesus had just done a miracle for thousands of people. As they followed Him to the next spot, they began to ask Him questions, essentially trying to get him to do another miracle. Seeing what they were trying to do, Jesus takes it as a teaching moment. He begins to use a familiar Jewish Passover tradition. He talks about blood and manna (bread from heaven). Two very familiar memorial pieces for them. He essentially takes these very revered sacraments and begins to use them as illustrations for His identity. In the teaching, He makes claims that He is from heaven and no one will enter into eternal life without Him.

If you have ever said something seemingly blasphemous around a religious person, I’m sure you can imagine the outrage in the crowd.