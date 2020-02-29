Life Notes: To the disappointed Christian

Have you ever prayed a faith-filled prayer after being on your Ps and Qs but still came up empty? Did that cause you to be disappointed or offended by God? Did you stand in faith but ended up damaging your faith by the outcome of your prayer?
There is a story in the Bible that will breathe life back into you, if you allow it.
The story is found in John 6. It’s a long chapter but I’ll give you the SparksNotes version. Jesus had just done a miracle for thousands of people. As they followed Him to the next spot, they began to ask Him questions, essentially trying to get him to do another miracle. Seeing what they were trying to do, Jesus takes it as a teaching moment. He begins to use a familiar Jewish Passover tradition. He talks about blood and manna (bread from heaven). Two very familiar memorial pieces for them. He essentially takes these very revered sacraments and begins to use them as illustrations for His identity. In the teaching, He makes claims that He is from heaven and no one will enter into eternal life without Him.
If you have ever said something seemingly blasphemous around a religious person, I’m sure you can imagine the outrage in the crowd.
Not only was the claim hard, but it was weird. “Jesus said to them, ‘Very truly I tell you, unless you eat the flesh of the Son of Man and drink his blood, you have no life in you. Whoever eats my flesh and drinks my blood has eternal life…’” -John 6:53-54 (NIV)
Sounds like a sequel to the ‘Silence of the Lambs’ movie.
Then, the passage says, “from this time many of his disciples turned back and no longer followed Him.” The same people that had just witnessed Jesus do a crazy miracle, began to leave Him. Many of the people in the crowd were confused and offended by Jesus. His response was just too difficult to accept.
I’ve been in a similar place with God before. I’ve prayed to God and His response wasn’t what I was hoping for. I’ve been disappointed by how things played out and asked the ‘why’ questions. I’ve been angry at God. I’ve been confused by God.
The crowd and I have a lot more things in common than I’d like to admit.
Luckily, the story doesn’t end with people walking away from Jesus. The story ends with an amazing response from the apostle Peter. “Aware that His disciples were grumbling about this, Jesus said to them, ‘Does this offend you?’ …’You do not want to leave too, do you?’ Jesus asked the Twelve.” John 6:61-67 (NIV)
Simon Peter answered him, “Lord, to whom shall we go? You have the words of eternal life. We have come to believe and to know that You are the Holy One of God.” -John 6:68 (NIV)
What a beautiful display of mature faith.
Peter reminds us that the person of Jesus should always trump our offenses or expectations. The moment your faith matures is when you want Jesus more than the things He gives you.
The true heart of a disciple says this, ‘You may not have answered the prayer the way I was hoping, Jesus, but I still want You. I may not understand what is going on in this moment but I’m confident in who You are. Because the yes’s or no’s to my prayers don’t compare to being with You.’
All things held in comparison to Jesus are colorless. We choose Jesus over our understanding. Not because we are ignorant but because we are fully convinced He is the way to life.
So, the to the disappointed Christian who is confused or having a hard time with their current situation, nothing compares to Jesus. He’s closer than you think. He may not have answered you the way you wanted but He is the life that you need.
Blessings,
Pastor Chad Fagundes
Missions & Outreach