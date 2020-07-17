Life Notes: Standing strong in the storm

Throughout 2020, I believe I have been pretty resilient with each passing challenge. Working for a church, our team has learned to adjust quickly, and often, and to respond to the changing times in a healthy way.
But all along, I have felt that I was riding out a storm that would eventually pass. Well, folks, this has been a very long storm. As time goes by, I find myself having a day here or a day there when I feel frustrated, exhausted, and even angry. I don’t want to waiver. I want to stand strong in the storm.
So, I go to the Bible in search of support and refreshment.
In Ephesians 4, the apostle Paul gives the Christians in the church in the city of Ephesus some encouragement and direction that we can certainly apply today.
(speaking about Jesus) “His purpose was to equip God’s people for the work of serving and building up the body of Christ until we all reach the unity of faith and knowledge of God’s Son. God’s goal is for us to become mature adults—to be fully grown, measured by the standard of the fullness of Christ. As a result, we aren’t supposed to be infants any longer who can be tossed and blown around by every wind that comes from teaching with deceitful scheming and the tricks people play to deliberately mislead others. Instead, by speaking the truth with love, let’s grow in every way into Christ…” -Ephesians 4:12-15 (CEB)
As I break this down for myself in my current environment, I see that I should not allow myself to be immature and ‘blown about by every wind that comes’. To me, that means not allowing what other people are saying and doing impact me in negative ways. Despite the ugliness and stupidity I may witness on a daily basis. I do not have to allow those behaviors to impact my purpose, rob my joy or suck me into a fight (unless it’s a Spiritual one).
Then, Paul gives us some practical ways to respond:
- use what He’s given me to build up others because there is still work to do
- be fully grown, measured by the standard of Christ (i.e. be mature)
- speak the truth in love – this isn’t conditional
- grow in every way to be more like Christ
Though I will never be perfect like Christ, it should be the goal and example of everyone who follows Him. Even if not perfect, we can be excellent in these areas.
I am encouraged. I am humbled. I am motivated to continue to stand strong in this particular storm – no matter how long it may last.
Sylvia Gaston is the Pastor of Connection and Development at Koinonia Church in Hanford.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!