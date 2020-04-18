Life Notes: Perspective — it’s a humbling thing

Let’s just admit it. We’re all going just a little bit craaaazy coping in our new pandemic world. Whether you are quarantined alone or with too many people, trying to work from home while homeschooling kids, not working and stressed about your financial future, or on the front lines doing your very needed essential jobs — everyone is dealing with something quite different than what used to be our normal.
When I look back on this, years from now, I’ll reflect on the ‘normal’ things that changed.
Was Easter the same? No. Was my grandson, Shepherd’s, birthday our normal donut get-together? No. Were work and school normal? Definitely not. Others suffered huge disappointments missing out on major milestones – proms, graduations, weddings and funerals. Not normal.
But, when I take a break from mourning my ridiculously small losses and look at those around the world who are really struggling, I become a bit embarrassed about my lack of perspective.
Think about the people who are out of work and worried about food and shelter.
Think about the sick and dying people who are isolated and dying alone.
Think about those who are anxious, alone or depressed.
Think about the health, emergency and essential service workers who are putting themselves in harm’s way every day.
This is where I need to spend my grieving and praying. Not for myself–but instead for others.
Each time, when faced with a crisis, I have been acutely aware that my children were watching. They were watching and learning how mom handled herself and the situation. They weren’t the only ones watching – friends, family, co-workers, acquaintances. Someone is always watching. I was very aware that God was watching me, too. During those times of crisis, I wanted to come out of that difficult season alive, well and thriving. But, I also wanted to come out of it knowing that I had set a good example for those around me and to believe that God was proud of how I did.
With Easter just past, we can reflect on the greatest example of One who didn’t dwell over His own losses – comfort, reputation, life. You see, Jesus died on the cross for YOU and ME. He was more concerned for us and the threat of us forever being separated from God that He sacrificed Himself. And before He did this great thing, he told his followers, “Love each other just as much as I have loved you.” (John 13:34 TPT)I’ll bet He looks back on that time and says, “Yeah, it was worth it.” And I bet God is so very proud of the choices He made.
When I look back on 2020, I want to be proud of the choices I made and how I responded. Not over or under-reacting. Striking a good balance between wisdom and faith. Caring more for others than I do for myself. Such were the teachings of Jesus and worth imitating. If you don’t know about Him, join an online church this Sunday and find out more.
Yeah, it’s a rough time. Be the example others admire and imitate: keep things in the proper perspective, care more for others than yourself. Let us react appropriately and do things now that we will be proud of when we look back on 2020 and that coronavirus.
