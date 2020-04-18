Life Notes: Perspective — it’s a humbling thing

This is where I need to spend my grieving and praying. Not for myself–but instead for others.

Each time, when faced with a crisis, I have been acutely aware that my children were watching. They were watching and learning how mom handled herself and the situation. They weren’t the only ones watching – friends, family, co-workers, acquaintances. Someone is always watching. I was very aware that God was watching me, too. During those times of crisis, I wanted to come out of that difficult season alive, well and thriving. But, I also wanted to come out of it knowing that I had set a good example for those around me and to believe that God was proud of how I did.

With Easter just past, we can reflect on the greatest example of One who didn’t dwell over His own losses – comfort, reputation, life. You see, Jesus died on the cross for YOU and ME. He was more concerned for us and the threat of us forever being separated from God that He sacrificed Himself. And before He did this great thing, he told his followers, “Love each other just as much as I have loved you.” (John 13:34 TPT)I’ll bet He looks back on that time and says, “Yeah, it was worth it.” And I bet God is so very proud of the choices He made.