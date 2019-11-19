When the Apostle Paul instructed people to make the most of every opportunity he was not talking about becoming an opportunist!
An opportunist is someone who takes advantage of any opportunity to advance his or her own interest, placing expediency above principle.
Paul does, however advocate for people to use opportunities as a means of helping others. In Gal.5:13 he says it’s absolutely clear that God has called you to a free life. A life of decisions! Just make sure that you don’t use your freedom as an excuse to do whatever you want to do for your own benefit. Rather, use the opportunities afforded you to serve one another in love.
God wants to give opportunities and open doors for people whose motives are pure. He’s willing and able to give you favor with others and open doors for the benefit of all.
In Revelation chapter 3 –we are told that God speaks to a specific group of people and tells them this: “These are the words of him who is holy and true…What God opens no one can shut, and what he shuts no one can open. I know your deeds…. I have placed before you an open door that no one can shut… “
When faced with a decision. I personally pray the same prayer that I’ve prayed – hundreds of times – over the past 68 years. “Oh God if this opportunity is right and will benefit others please ‘Open the Door’ but if it’s not the correct choice – please ‘Close the Door.”
If God opens a door of opportunity for you and your motives are pure and accompanied with a desire to help others, you can walk thru that door with confidence.
If God chooses to close a door, you can be assured that He has your best interest in mind. You may be disappointed with His ‘No’ answer to your desire but what we want is not always what we need.
On a personal note: In 2001 I experienced the closing of a door on a 28-year vocation that was based in Fresno, Ca. Little did I know at that time, God was planning to open another door in 2004 that would provide an opportunity to help and serve people on a greater level by becoming the Lead Pastor at Koinonia Church.
A lesson to learn is this: When God closes one door He always opens another. That’s good news for all of us!
Therefore, Don’t be discouraged when doors are closed or even slammed in your face. God has plans for opening a door that you can’t imagine. He says to you: 1 Cor. 2:9 “… No eye has seen, no ear has heard and no mind has imagined what God has prepared for those who love him.” He has plans for you and they are all good.
