Life Notes: Love in the time of coronavirus

We will tell our grandchildren about this one day. I can hear myself already . . . “Back in 2020 (which will be ancient history to my little ones), we battled the Coronavirus. We had to cancel all group events of 10 or more, distance ourselves from one another by six feet, and sanitize like there was no tomorrow!”. I take great comfort in the fact that I am already mentally looking back upon this unprecedented experience.
By now, we all know the spiel – do this, don’t do that, take these precautions. I am totally on board.
However, I know that the most important things I can do right now are to care and share.
Care enough to:
- Follow recommended precautions and practices – not for myself, but for others’ sake. I am a healthy woman. I’m not concerned for my health but I could inadvertently become a carrier, becoming a threat to a stressed health care system and to other vulnerable humans.
- Look outside myself and think about how others are feeling and what they need. People in my town have concerns that I don’t have – health, income, supplies, isolation. I will not mock nor look the other way.
Share:
- My time . . . a phone call, a text, or a visit to check up on someone goes a really long way to restore confidence and security in others.
- My concern . . . look for solutions. Be creative. You may think of something or someone that others haven’t. I’ve seen people help by caring for children of emergency workers who are out of school. I’ve seen people mobilize to feed those who might be missing out on school meals or income. I’ve seen people organize a phone tree to check up on hundreds of seniors in our towns. Who are you thinking about?
- My supplies . . . take some of that toilet paper or water that you have or a meal and offer it up to a person less blessed than you. Stretch your faith and have enough confidence that God will provide for you and your family even if you give some of your things away.
- My patience . . . with the situation and with others – especially when others don’t behave as I think they should.
- My money . . . if you are able, give some away. There are a lot of people out of work. Surprise someone with a 20, or more or less; whatever you can spare.
- My prayers . . . now is the time to hit our knees frequently and humbly ask God for the things we cannot provide for ourselves. Christians, this is our hour to respond in faith and to intercede for our neighbors.
Jesus, shows me what this looks like. He shared all He had – bread, wisdom, prayer, faith, love – with all segments of society. He cared for others more than Himself to the point of death. He walked confidently, with God by His side, through a stressful time.
It’s time for me, and you, to dig deep and emulate Him.
“Do not neglect to do good and to share what you have, for such sacrifices are pleasing to God.” -Hebrews 13:16 (ESV)
“You keep him in perfect peace whose mind is stayed on you, because he trusts in you.” -Isaiah 26:3 (ESV)