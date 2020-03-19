Life Notes: Love in the time of coronavirus

- My concern . . . look for solutions. Be creative. You may think of something or someone that others haven’t. I’ve seen people help by caring for children of emergency workers who are out of school. I’ve seen people mobilize to feed those who might be missing out on school meals or income. I’ve seen people organize a phone tree to check up on hundreds of seniors in our towns. Who are you thinking about?

- My supplies . . . take some of that toilet paper or water that you have or a meal and offer it up to a person less blessed than you. Stretch your faith and have enough confidence that God will provide for you and your family even if you give some of your things away.

- My patience . . . with the situation and with others – especially when others don’t behave as I think they should.

- My money . . . if you are able, give some away. There are a lot of people out of work. Surprise someone with a 20, or more or less; whatever you can spare.

- My prayers . . . now is the time to hit our knees frequently and humbly ask God for the things we cannot provide for ourselves. Christians, this is our hour to respond in faith and to intercede for our neighbors.