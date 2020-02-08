Life Notes: He sees you when you’re sleeping

I know it’s February, so singing or being reminded of Christmas songs, is for sure not ok. But my kids have locked onto that one Christmas song with the lyrics “he sees you when you’re sleeping. He knows when your awake. He knows if you’ve been bad or good so be good for goodness sake!” In this song, the “he” is Santa, and this song comes across as a threat, or at least a strongly jingled warning! I hate to admit it, but even the theoretical thought of Kris Kringle watching anyone while they sleep creeps me out!
All joking aside, I am reminded today of how the Creator of the Universe always has all of us in His eye. There is a story in the Bible about a man named Zaccheus. He was actually noted specifically for being short, which made him unable to catch a glimpse of Jesus who was surrounded by a large crowd. Desperate to see the one who had been healing people and outsmarting the religious leaders, Zaccheus spots a nearby tree and climbs up for a better view. As Jesus walked by, He took note of Zaccheus up in that sycamore tree and invited himself to dinner. What’s incredibly interesting about this story, is that Zaccheus was a known sinner. He was a successful tax collector who had gotten rich by stealing from his neighbors. But Jesus still saw Him and wanted to be WITH him.
Sometimes, we can feel like we go unnoticed, or we are only seen for the negative parts of who we are. Are you known as being the short one? The divorcee? The one who is a workaholic? The one whose kids are in rebellion? The one who went to jail? The one who posts too much on Instagram? I want to encourage you today, the Jesus SEES you! And it’s not creepy like Santa Clause. It’s a blessing to be cared for and noticed. He sees you when you do right, and He sees you when you do wrong. The beautiful thing is, He loves you in both instances. He is inviting you to be with Him.
In the story of Zaccheus, in order to see Jesus Himself, he had to literally climb a tree! I am not totally sure about the cultural norms back in the day, but today, it would seem pretty silly for a wealthy and known businessman to scurry up a tree to see a celebrity. I bet people were laughing at him. Today people would be snapping pictures and tweeting about it for sure! It would not be that person’s most glamourous moment. I am sure, however, that the results were worth it. I am challenged today to make sure I am positioning myself to see Jesus everyday. What tree do we need to climb? Do we need to turn off the TV for a few minutes everyday to read the Bible and pray? Do we need to make sure we are giving to others in need with our money and time? Do we need to spend some time with others who have Jesus in their sights? Do we need to get out of the “wrong crowd” for a bit to clear our view? I know that a move to know Jesus better is always worth it!
Candace Cortez is the Executive Pastor at Koinonia Church. Any comments may be sent to candace@kchanford.com