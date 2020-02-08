Life Notes: He sees you when you’re sleeping

In the story of Zaccheus, in order to see Jesus Himself, he had to literally climb a tree! I am not totally sure about the cultural norms back in the day, but today, it would seem pretty silly for a wealthy and known businessman to scurry up a tree to see a celebrity. I bet people were laughing at him. Today people would be snapping pictures and tweeting about it for sure! It would not be that person’s most glamourous moment. I am sure, however, that the results were worth it. I am challenged today to make sure I am positioning myself to see Jesus everyday. What tree do we need to climb? Do we need to turn off the TV for a few minutes everyday to read the Bible and pray? Do we need to make sure we are giving to others in need with our money and time? Do we need to spend some time with others who have Jesus in their sights? Do we need to get out of the “wrong crowd” for a bit to clear our view? I know that a move to know Jesus better is always worth it!