Life Again?: A not-so-introductory column to me

It appears that I inadvertently started a column a couple of weeks ago. And with you generously donating your time to read my words, I figured it’s only fair to introduce myself and give a little background on the column.

First, this is column No. 3 for those who are just tuning in. You can check out the first two, titled “The power of unplugging and how a photo shoot became therapeutic” and “I still can’t remember anyone’s name” online.

The column is called “Life Again?” — simple, succinct and quite effective. Think of the title as a way of asking “I have to do life again today?” It’s a plea for life to slow down after a hectic day. I find myself asking this question a lot, hence the title was born.

If one hasn’t garnered yet, my column is riddled with sarcasm, humor and just a touch of emotional flare. I’m 100% never serious and almost always laughing.

As a matter of fact, I’ve had multiple ex-girlfriends beg the question, “Can you be serious for a second?” The answer is always no, followed by a laugh, followed by a breakup.

My former co-worker recently described me as a person who “has a lot of secrets.” Now I don’t necessarily agree with those words, but the sentiment is true. I’m a pretty private person. I rarely divulge information about my personal life and when I do, it’s very controlled. It’s just who I am.

Like I already mentioned, sarcasm and humor are the main ingredients here, so don’t expect to actually learn anything about me. But let’s get down to some of the nitty-gritty anyways.