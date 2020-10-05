Life Again?: A not-so-introductory column to me

It appears that I inadvertently started a column a couple of weeks ago. And with you generously donating your time to read my words, I figured it’s only fair to introduce myself and give a little background on the column.
First, this is column No. 3 for those who are just tuning in. You can check out the first two, titled “The power of unplugging and how a photo shoot became therapeutic” and “I still can’t remember anyone’s name” online.
The column is called “Life Again?” — simple, succinct and quite effective. Think of the title as a way of asking “I have to do life again today?” It’s a plea for life to slow down after a hectic day. I find myself asking this question a lot, hence the title was born.
If one hasn’t garnered yet, my column is riddled with sarcasm, humor and just a touch of emotional flare. I’m 100% never serious and almost always laughing.
As a matter of fact, I’ve had multiple ex-girlfriends beg the question, “Can you be serious for a second?” The answer is always no, followed by a laugh, followed by a breakup.
My former co-worker recently described me as a person who “has a lot of secrets.” Now I don’t necessarily agree with those words, but the sentiment is true. I’m a pretty private person. I rarely divulge information about my personal life and when I do, it’s very controlled. It’s just who I am.
Like I already mentioned, sarcasm and humor are the main ingredients here, so don’t expect to actually learn anything about me. But let’s get down to some of the nitty-gritty anyways.
Height: I swear I’m 6’2”, but everyone laughs when I say that. I’m not sure why.
Weight: Definitely not where I want it to be.
Hair color: Black as my soul.
Eye color: Depends on how much sleep I got.
Skin: Soft.
That’s some of the visual for those who have never had the fortune of laying eyes on me. When it comes to my personality, I’ll highlight music, food and TV/movie tastes. Then we’ll close with a little bit of life history.
As far as music goes, put me down for Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift and One Direction every day of the week. Lesser-known favorites would be Forever the Sickest Kids, VOILÀ and Pink Sweat$. Honestly, there’s a ton more because I listen to just about everything except country.
Now I absolutely love food and, like many, have a love-hate relationship with it. That being said, Toti’s Pupuseria, Mike’s Grill and Taqueria La Esquinita are just some of the joints to hit up in town for that good jawn.
TV and movies are always tough to figure out because there’s about a thousand streaming platforms these days, which all sneakily add up in your bills might I add. But I’ll say “The Mandalorian,” “Rick and Morty,” and “You” are a few of the ones I’m keeping tabs on currently. Every 2020 movie has been delayed so some of my favorites include “The Godfather,” “Star Wars,” and “The Dark Knight.” That is but a small fraction of the incredible cinema that’s out there.
My life history is not all that exciting, but I’ll give you a little bit since you made it all the way here. I was born and raised in Southern California until I spread my wings at 18 and headed to the east coast for college.
I spent four years in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania until I graduated from Temple University (the best school ever) in 2016 with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism. My time in Philly included many cheesesteaks, wooder ice and pretzels. Yes, I ran up the “Rocky Steps.”
After school, I moved back home and took a job at my local newspaper. From there, I moved on to the Antelope Valley Press where I was a sports reporter for eight months and three days until I was laid off. I guess I wasn’t mean to be unemployed for too long because 16 days later, I had this job.
Fast forward to today, Oct. 5, 2020, and I recently completed three years with the Hanford Sentinel. It’s been a wild ride and one that’s kept me on my toes.
So much so that I ask: Life Again?
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
