LEMOORE — All it took was a phone call and Shirley Bahr was on a plane to Jefferson City, Mo.
She left her Lemoore home Saturday and was deployed as a Red Cross volunteer after severe weather caused destruction and flooding in the Midwest last week, she said.
Bahr is one of the 250 Kings County Red Cross volunteers, Regional Communicator Nicole Maul said.
“Every area builds up a volunteer base to be able to prepare for a disaster,” Maul said. “(Bahr) is an example of the good that comes out of Kings County.”
An EF-3 tornado ripped through Jefferson City on May 22, Bahr said. There were no fatalities, but other deaths were reported in various Missouri locations from tornadoes.
The severe weather also caused significant flooding. A flood warning is still in effect for the city, with the Missouri River at 32 feet Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. The flood level is 23 feet.
“We took a tour of the town when we first arrived,” Bahr said. “The tornado went through a beautiful street and went right near the capitol building. If you look left and right, you can also see the river flowing over the banks.”
Bahr will volunteer for two weeks at a Red Cross shelter. The shelter she is stationed at is inside a Jefferson City middle school, where the Red Cross is feeding, clothing and giving shelter to those who are unable to stay in their homes.
About 40 people come in for aid every day, Bahr said. The school’s cooks prepare meals, while people can sleep in the gymnasium on cots. Toiletries, towels and other supplies are also provided. This week, they started to share the area with students who have to attend summer school.
Bahr has been a Red Cross volunteer for two years. This is her first out-of-state deployment, she said. She joined the non-profit after retiring from a 40-year period as an educator. Bahr said she wanted to continue to help people.
Volunteers can choose where they want to work when they sign up, Maul said.
“Some only want to stay local, some only want to teach,” Maul said. “You could be a Red Cross volunteer and never see a disaster.”
If a volunteer decides that they are able to be deployed, the Central California Red Cross can call and ask the person to leave at any time, Bahr said. If the volunteer says yes, they have 24 hours to leave. The Red Cross organizes and pays for travel, housing and food, she said.
Some of the people Bahr has seen have lost everything, she said. One woman came in who didn’t have a purse or identification because everything had been destroyed in the storm. Luckily, Bahr has the time to commit to helping victims get back on their feet, she said.
“I’ve always wanted to deploy,” Bahr said. “I have adult children and am retired. I sat home for a year and then thought, ‘what could I do that would be helpful for other people?’”
