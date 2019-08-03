{{featured_button_text}}
Lemoore's 'Pride' gets a new coat of paint

Paid for with funds raised by the 2019 graduating class, Lemoore High School's "Tiger Pride" mural on the south side of its football stadium received its first restoration since it was originally painted 15 years ago. Art teacher Mario Gonzalez as well as his wife, daughter and two friends spent 62 hours re-painting the 20-by-120 mural.  The mural, depicting two tigers and the colors of the school, serves to instill school spirit, Gonzalez said.  It can be best on the drive along east-bound 198. 

 Parker Bowman, the Sentinel
