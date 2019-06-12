LEMOORE — Children have the chance to get outdoors next week and travel to Circle T Ranch, where they will learn anything and everything about horses.
The ranch, run by owner Denise Taylor, is teaming up with Lemoore Parks and Recreation to offer two sessions of summer horse camp. Participants will visit the ranch and be educated on how to take care, saddle and ride a horse, Taylor said.
“The kids will learn how to ride English, Western and bareback,” Taylor said. “And they even bathe the horses after painting them different colors.”
The camp is two hours a day for five days and is open to children ages five and up, Taylor said. The first session runs June 17-21 and the second July 22-25.
Taylor and her husband started the ranch 28 years ago originally teaching riding lessons. Together they own 20 acres and house 22 horses, plus several dogs and cats.
Since they started, Taylor has expanded to a wide range of activities and events on the ranch.
“I am constantly looking for fun things to do with horses,” Taylor said.
The ranch’s newest program is called New Beginnings, an equine-assisted therapy for people, especially veterans, struggling with mental health conditions, Taylor said.
The program started two weeks ago and Taylor has already seen clients, she said. About six people at the ranch were certified in May to work in equine therapy.
“We had a young man come in with post-traumatic stress disorder and he worked with the horses we have here,” Taylor said. “I got a call from his wife who said she noticed a difference in him the moment he came back and walked through the door. He was more calm, more playful with his son. It was amazing.”
The therapy lowers blood pressure and heart rate, alleviates stress and reduces symptoms of anxiety and depression, according to the ranch’s website. Taylor is trying to get the therapy covered by military insurance so it would be free to local veterans.
Another popular monthly event, Ladies Night in the Saddle, is this Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Taylor said. Adult women can sign up for $75 and receive an hour trail ride, snacks, a candle-lit dinner in the ranch’s barn and a bonfire afterwards.
Events in the past have also included Valentine’s Day rides, mother/son camping and elementary school field trips, Taylor said.
“Horses have always been my love and I enjoy sharing my passion with others,” Taylor said. “One of the things that makes horses so great is that they accept you as you are.”
The horse camp is $275 per session, according to the event flyer. Parents can call Lemoore Parks and Recreation at (559)-924-6767 to register. Both weeks still have availability, Taylor said.
Those interested in the equine therapy program or any of the ranch’s other events can check out its website, ilovecircletranch.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.