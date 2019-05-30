LEMOORE — Several words come to the minds of students from the Lemoore High School Speech and Debate Team when they think about the state championship: nerve-wracking, exhilarating, terrifying, crazy.
For senior Leandra Vernon, the experience was pretty trippy.
“Every time you entered a room, there would be way more than the seven competitors,” Vernon said. “There would be spectators from every school. It was scary. The energy buzzing in the room was crazy, it was so exciting.”
Eleven students from the team competed at the California High School Activities Association State Tournament on May 3, Coach Matthew Martins said. The three-day competition was at California State University in Long Beach.
The team, which has over 50 students total, doubled the number of people who qualified for state from the past two years, Martins said. It was his third year as a coach.
“My favorite part of the competition was seeing the whole team react to someone (making finals) in a positive way,” Martins said. “It was wonderful seeing everyone so happy for the finalists, even when they didn’t make it (themselves).”
Over 400 schools and 1,200 students competed at the state championship, Martins said. Students have to make it through several rounds throughout the tournament to get to finals.
Senior Holden Knupp placed second in Oratory Interpretation. His 10 minute speech was about hard work and the flaws of following dreams. He had to perform five times before placing.
Knupp wasn’t supposed to go to the state championship, he said. At the qualifying competition in February he received ninth place. Only the top four, five or six go to state, depending on the numbers in the event.
“After a couple people dropped out, I found out I was going to state a month before (the competition),” Knupp said. “I thought I was never going to give my speech again. Then all of a sudden I knew I had to get back to work.”
Vernon placed tenth at the competition in Original Advocacy, she said. Her speech was about the importance of sex education.
“The best part is after we all compete, we go back to the hotel and wait for the posting (results),” she said. “Just seeing people so full of anticipation is so great.”
Knupp will be continuing his education at West Hills College and wants to become a nurse, he said. Vernon wants to move to Salt Lake City and attend college while still competing in speech, she said.
Junior Robert Brooks was one of the two students who made it to state for debate, Martins said.
Brooks competed in Public Forum with his partner, junior and team president Harleen Sidhu. The topic they debated on was ‘Should the United Nations grant India permanent status on the Security Council?’.
Students are provided the topic about a month before the championship to allow for research, Brooks said. Two teams, both made up of partners, debate in 30 minute rounds and judges score them by ballot. Teams have to go through four preliminary rounds to make it to the top 16, he said.
“It was really, really tough, one of the hardest debates I’ve done all year,” Brooks said. “Though now I know a disproportionate amount of information about India and the United Nations. I’m going to compete next year because it’s great to know more about the world and of course, to practice arguing.”
The speech and debate team has competed in 18 competitions since the season started in September, Martins said.
It’s been a stressful but rewarding run.
“Definitely for me and all of the kids, it’s a passion,” Martins said. “We love it.”
