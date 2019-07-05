LEMOORE — Alicia Peevy didn’t envision herself being an independent fashion retailer when she moved to Lemoore a few years ago.
Peevy left her decade-long job as an office manager in San Diego and moved with her military husband to Kings County. Her husband would be deployed to serve four tours in four years, she said.
“I went from doing something every day that I’ve done for ten years to basically doing nothing, with no job and pregnant with one of my kids,” Peevy said.
She first tried on LuLaRoe clothing at an in-home pop up store. After seven months of buying LuLaRoe products, she became an independent fashion retailer for the apparel company.
This month marks the three year anniversary for Peevy’s business with LuLaRoe, she said. She is hosting an open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 13 at 563 Puffin Lane in Lemoore. The event will feature prizes, deals and even a leggings pinata.
LuLaRoe was founded in 2013 by a local Corona, California couple and is a multi-level marketing company that sells women’s clothing, according to its website. The company includes a community of social selling entrepreneurs around the nation.
“We sell simple, comfortable clothing of all sizes,” Peevy said. “I’ve never been a thin person, and (the clothes) helped me suppress those problems I had.”
Peevy is one of the largest retailers in the county, she said. She holds about 2,000 pieces in her warehouse-turned garage and houses about 90 percent of all LuLaRoe styles. The products also include men and children clothing.
Her at-home boutique has no storefront - instead, Peevy does most of her business through Facebook, she said. She will sell products through Facebook Live three to five times a week, with dozens of local women claiming items as Peevy shows them.
She also hosts in-home pop ups about once a month for customers to come see products in person.
Most of her customers come from Kings County, Coalinga, Tulare and Fresno, but she also ships apparel from her online website.
One of Peevy’s favorite parts of running her own LuLaRoe boutique is building a local community of women, she said.
“When people say, ‘you only focus on selling clothes’, I say no, I want to empower women to make them confident in their own skin,” she said.
Peevy also donates to local Kings County organizations through her LuLuRoe boutique. She has given away leggings to local women’s shelters and patients at Valley Children’s Hospital.
Being an independent fashion consultant means more time with family, Peevy said. Working with LuLaRoe in Lemoore has given her more time with her three children, something she was missing before in San Diego.
“I firmly believe that it is so important to be present for your children,” she said. “In San Diego, I was working a 60-hour work week. But now, I don’t let me business run my life. I’m able to go to every dance competition and recital. The freedom has made huge progress in my family.”
Peevy invites existing and new customers to her open house on July 13, she said. Visitors will be able to converse with a group of local women and learn about LuLaRoe products.
