LEMOORE — Caroline Daley’s husband was just 59 years old when he had to quit work.
He had Alzheimer’s disease, a condition that currently affects 5.8 million people and is the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S.
The only thing that kept food on the table was the local adult daycare center, a place Daley’s husband could go while she worked.
“He couldn’t stay home by himself because it wasn’t safe,” Daley said. “The center allowed me to keep working. Even if you take (your loved one) there two days a week, it allows you to give yourself a break.”
The center Daley used in Hanford is no longer there after the building was torn down years ago.
Instead, Lemoore’s Generations Center is the only adult daycare center in Kings County and is one of four facilities in the Central Valley, said Pam Chin, the center's program director.
The compact facility is located next to the Kings Community Action Organization and can hold a maximum of 15 people inside. There is a small seating area in the back, where clients can rest in recliners while watching old television shows.
A card table sits up front, where crafts, meals and activities are held. A fenced backyard sits behind the center, where clients can garden. Sometimes there are even barbecues in milder weather, where the staff celebrates traditions like National Hot Dog Day.
The center caters mainly to caretakers of family with dementia or Alzheimer’s, Chin said. When she receives an application, she will interview the client and family, who can be reluctant in her service.
“At first I have trouble because they don’t want to let go,” Chin said. “They want to bring them here - they have to bring them here - but they have that feeling of deserting them. But once the (client) has been here a week, the feedback that comes back to me is relief.”
Generations Center costs $40 a day. The price includes breakfast and lunch, along with daily activities, such as playing card games, bingo, making crafts or participating in an exercise program. On the client’s down time, they will take naps or talk to each other about memories.
The facility runs off of donations and funding from the county. Besides Chin, there are two staff members and one volunteer.
Daley’s husband has been gone for 10 years now, but his two and a half years at the adult daycare center was a blessing, Daley said.
“I hope that it continues to stay there,” Daley said. “A lot of people don’t even realize it’s there. It’s such an important resource.”
Generations actually got its name because the facility integrates clients with local youth, Chin said. The nonprofit regularly partners with the head start program next door, which has over 100 children under the age of five.
Volunteers from local middle schools and high schools will also help out.
“One time, a high school student came and I assigned him to a client that had been to Vietnam War,” Chin said. “When he first came, he left saying he was never coming back. But then he got so attached to (his client) he wound up wanting to be a nurse after he graduated. I’ve had a lot of success stories like that.”
Chin’s interest in caring for adults began with a high school summer job at a nursing home. She continued her passion when she had to take care of her grandparents back in her Arkansas hometown.
For the past 26 years, Chin has been working in adult daycare. She started out in the Hanford facility, but then the building was deemed unsafe and was torn down. A new center was established in Lemoore, where she has been working since 2008.
“A lot of people ask me how I can do this job without getting sad or depressed, because we lose a lot of clients,” Chin said. “But it makes you feel good that in their last stages of life, they have fun. We laugh, we dance, we sing. It gives them a little bit more happiness and dignity and it makes them feel more important, instead of sitting at home.”
