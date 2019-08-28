LEMOORE — Brian and Sandy Lopez have a lot to celebrate: their restaurant, La Parrilla Mexican Grill & Taqueria, has been in high demand since it opened one year ago.
La Parrilla’s one year anniversary began on Aug. 21 with $1 tacos and customers received a free cupcake from Haus of Cupcakes in Hanford if they spent $5.
“It was really great, even though people were packed in like sardines, we were able to pick up the orders quickly,” Brian Lopez said. “Now people are just waiting for our second year anniversary.”
La Parilla, located at 150 E. Hanford-Armona Road in Lemoore, has had a steady stream of customers since it first opened, Brian Lopez said. At first, people heard of the restaurant through Facebook, but then word-of-mouth spread like wildfire.
Most people that come are daily customers, sometimes bringing in long lists of orders for their coworkers or offices. The most popular item on the menu so far has been the grill’s tacos -- more specifically, its potato tacos.
The sought-after taco consists of a crispy, fried tortilla shell that holds savory mashed potatoes with a topping of cabbage, cilantro, onions and sour cream. Companies will come in to order dozens of them at a time.
Other menu items include protein bowls, burritos, tortas, quesadillas, breakfast burritos and more.
Brian and Sandy Lopez both received inspiration for their menu from their parents, they said.
Sandy’s parents own Taqueria La Esquinita in Armona while Brian’s own Tacos Los Juanes in Lemoore. The couple started with their parent’s recipes for La Parilla but then added their own twist.
The restaurant has encountered a few challenges in the past year, with one of them the lack of space inside.
“Everyone wants to sit down with their family to eat, but it gets to the point on a Friday night it gets so packed that people just have to take their food to go,” Sandy Lopez said. “We are for sure going to expand soon.”
Sandy and Brian Lopez said they don’t know exactly when the expansion will take place, but it is the next goal they hope to accomplish, along with getting a food truck to bring their cuisine to local events.
Another challenge when the restaurant first opened was calculating how much food to make per day. In the first few weeks, La Parrilla was making about 10 potato tacos for one day. Now they make 100 to 120 to keep up with demand.
Opening up a restaurant like La Parrilla has always been a dream of Sandy’s, Brian Lopez said.
“Sandy has had more of the drive because she’s always wanted to do this,” he said. “I said, you know what, that’s one of her dreams, I want to try to make some of her dreams come true."
