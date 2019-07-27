CORCORAN — Over 60 educators were involved in literacy training that ended Thursday in Corcoran, sponsored by the Kings Literacy Initiative Pact (KLIP).
KLIP is a literacy advocacy group that strives to increase the Kings County reading proficiency rate, said Co-Founder Tawny Robinson, who is also a member of the Kings County Board of Education.
Kings County is currently at proficiency rate of 42 percent, Robinson said.
“That means 58 percent of Kings County students are not proficient in reading,” she said. “If you go to work and you’re only there 42 percent of the time, you would get fired.”
About 25 percent of California’s 6 million students can’t perform basic reading skills, according to the Literacy Project.
KLIP hosted a four-day training that started Monday. The training offered educators a unique system of strategies on how to teach students to read called Evidence-Based Literacy Instruction (EBLI).
EBLI includes specific techniques to teach students skills such as phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary and comprehension.
This is the second year that KLIP has hosted EBLI training out of its five-year literacy plan, Robinson said.
KLIP was founded two years ago when she and her father-in-law, Mike Robinson, felt something needed to be done about the illiteracy among children in Kings County.
Mike Robinson read brother-in-law John Corcoran’s book, The Reading Gap, which explains how people can combat illiteracy in their own communities.
Corcoran, who was a teacher at John Muir Middle School in Corcoran for 17 years, didn’t learn how to read until he was 48 years old.
Together, Mike Robinson and his wife, Barbara Robinson, partnered with Tawny Robinson and Corcoran to create KLIP.
“Mike and I got in the car, called all 13 school districts in Kings County and met with the majority of each of the districts,” Tawny Robinson said. "We explained to them our passion and our message about literacy and what we wanted to do to help solve the problem.”
About 25 teachers from 18 different schools, along with 15 administrators, attended KLIP’s training last year.
The training includes instruction in the summer, and KLIP members continue to visit educators twice during the year and observe lessons while offering more training in the classroom.
Mike Robinson paid for last year’s training completely, Barbara Robinson said. This year, schools sponsored certain teachers to attend.
Barbara Robinson chose to continue to advocate for literacy after Mike died earlier this year, she said.
“Now it’s both of our passions, because since he has died, I want to carry it out for him,” Barbara Robinson said. “He always said, ‘We’re small enough county to make a difference; let’s do this for five years and see.’”
KLIP has seen outstanding results from the first year of training so far, Tawny Robinson said.
“We saw phenomenal growth educationally, but also behaviorally and socially,” she said. “A lot of times students that are having struggles with reading are the ones that are behavior problems, because that’s how they deal with the stress of not being able to read well.”
Members from KLIP encourage that if anyone is interested in the initiative, they can learn more through a documentary video from the John Corcoran Foundation. KLIP also has a Facebook page with more information.
“It is an issue that is very important to Kings County, but it’s also a national issue,” Corcoran said. “The key to teaching little boys and little girls to read and write is proper instruction. And proper instruction comes from properly trained teachers.”
