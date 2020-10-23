Kings County Farm Bureau: Voting is vital to the health of the nation

Election Day is near, and I would be remiss not to take the opportunity to ask you to get out and vote. I have already asked readers to vote no on Proposition 15, so I won't ask you to consider my views on additional positions. But I have to ask that you take the time to vote. Make it a priority.
Exercising our right to vote is imperative to the political health of our state and nation, with no exceptions. Too often, I hear people claim their votes don't count; I could not disagree more. While I recognize that California's coast has a larger voice in election outcomes, and the opinions of those who live there tend to differ from the rest of the state, it’s more important than ever for everyone to get out and vote. It may not change our state’s direction this year or next, but the long-term implications are far-reaching.
If voters fail to share their opinions with lawmakers, lawmakers will stop asking for public input. This begs the question: is that the world in which you want to live? If a select group starts making life-altering decisions for the majority of the population, we are guaranteed to lose everything that’s right in our state and nation. At its core, the issue we all face with voting, particularly in California's Central Valley, is a struggle with human nature. We all want to be part of a winning team, so when we vote and our side loses, the loss chips away at our desire to vote again. If this takes place for years on end, it is easy to see why some folks choose not to vote. I implore you not to let a fear of loss deter you from voting!
It may sound that I am encouraging a vote from people on one side of the aisle. That is not my intent. The right to vote is one we must take advantage of and preserve, regardless of politics. People with different points of view created our great nation, and like any good partnership — marriages, friendships or workplaces — diverse opinions are imperative. Diversity in this context creates balance, and balance creates stability.
Dusty Ference is the Executive Director of the Kings County Farm Bureau.
