LEMOORE — The heat is rising and traditional summer events in Lemoore are finally coming back.
This month features two events perfect for foodies and local music-lovers.
The Lemoore Chamber of Commerce’s annual concert series Rockin’ the Arbor kicked off on May 31. Four more concerts will occur every Friday in June at the arbor in downtown Lemoore, said Chamber CEO Amy Ward.
“Every week there will be a different band based off of local artists,” Ward said. “We usually get a couple hundred people out here, but the bigger bands draw even larger crowds.”
The all-ages free concerts start at 6:30 p.m. There are food vendors along with a beer and wine garden. Califas will be the first band of the month Friday. The Visalia-based band plays soulful Tex-Mex/Latin music, according to its website.
The other bands are 82 Deluxe on June 14, Prestige on June 21 and Max Headroom June 28.
The seventh annual Kings Brewfest, a fundraiser hosted by the Kings Lions Club, is from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on June 15. The Valley Cats, a central and northern California-based cover party band, will be playing hit dance song classics from the Billboard Top 200, according to its website.
All proceeds from the festival will go back into the community, said Brewfest committee member Jeff Garcia. This year, donations will be made to Lemoore Parks and Recreation and the Valley Children’s Hospital pediatric cancer program.
“It allows us to raise money that we can use throughout the years," Garcia said. "It’s rewarding to be able to do something like that.”
The Kings Lions Club only sells 1,700 tickets a year and always sells out, he said. The tickets cost $40 and include everything: food, drinks, music, dancing, yard games and more.
Attendees have to be at least 21 years old, he said. There will be a choice to try over 50 types of beers and food from 12 local vendors. Tickets can be bought from local sponsors or on Eventbrite.
The Kings Lions Club raised about $60,000 last year for community organizations, Garcia said. The club was also voted California’s nonprofit of the year for the district. Kings Brewfest is one of the favorite events the organization hosts annually.
“You always see different people,” Garcia said. “It’s very popular and draws people from Fresno to Visalia. It’s the area’s premiere brewfest.”
