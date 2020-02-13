Internationally-known musicians to perform at Fresno Pacific

FRESNO — Nicola Mazzanti, piccolo, and Natasha Kislenko, piano, will perform at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in McDonald Hall Atrium on the main FPU campus, 1717 S. Chestnut Ave., Fresno.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Admission is $25 for all audiences. This concert is co-sponsored by Valley Public Radio/FM89, and part of the FPU Flute event. More on the event at eventbrite.com/e/piccolo-concert-and-masterclass-tickets-80327183769.

Nicola Mazzanti is solo piccolo of the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino orchestra, performing as both a flute and piccolo soloist and in chamber ensembles in Italy, Europe, the USA and Japan. He teaches at the Hochschule in Luzern, the Conservatorio in Lugano (Switzerland) and the Conservatorio Verdi in Milano (Italy). He published The Mazzanti Method for piccolo and is a graduate of the Luigi Cherubini Conservatory of Florence and D.A.M.S. (University of Arts and Music).

Natasha Kislenko, D.M.A., has won prizes at international competitions and performs extensively in Europe and the Americas. A principal pianist of the Santa Barbara Symphony, she has soloed in pieces by Shostakovich, Grieg, Clara Schumann and Mozart. Born in Moscow, Kislenko holds degrees from the Moscow Tchaikovsky Conservatory, Southern Methodist University and Stony Brook University. She is on the faculty at the University of California, Santa Barbara, and the Music Academy of the West.