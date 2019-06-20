“The only good bug is a dead bug” is the surface-level thesis statement of Paul Verhoeven’s brilliant film “Starship Troopers.”
It’s also my daily mantra.
Now that the summer is here, creepy crawlies, blood suckers and spineless slugs are everywhere. My backyard is basically a presidential race.
Since the dawn of time, Mankind has been waging a war against bugs and losing horribly. These insects are out here ruining picnics, making unsightly webs and just doing generally creepy stuff.
I was attacked in my own home just a few days ago.
It was a day like any other — I was minding my own business watching television (probably “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” as that show has been on repeat in my home since the show first aired in the late ‘90s).
What happened next fills me with a vague and nameless dread straight out of one of H.P. Lovecraft’s eldritch horror tales. I heard a sound. Let me stress that last part. A creature in my house was large enough to make sounds as it walked across my table. I didn't want to look, but I knew I had to. The horror was unspeakable. I looked over to see a roach that must have been at least 3 feet tall.
I immediately sprang into action, looking for the heaviest, most well-made shoe I could find. Though, I quickly abandoned that idea realizing I didn’t want to scuff any of my tennies on this Herculean monstrosity.
Luckily, I tend to buy tons of books that I almost never read, so my living room is cluttered with novels, most of which are very heavy. I grabbed for the biggest, heaviest one — Michael Crichton’s “Prey.” Though, just as quickly, I put it back down because the cover of the book is (mostly) white, and if my counter-attack ended successfully, I’d have to throw the book away. I could never read a bug guts-stained book. It would be too gross. Gross the way watching a Max Landis movie is gross.
I dropped the aptly-named “Prey” and picked up a book that no one would care if it were ruined, “The Alphabet of Manliness” by former internet funnyman Maddox. I turned quickly with Kawhi Leonard-like reflexes but the intruder was nowhere to be found.
After a few minutes of searching and cringing (the latter partly because I was still holding that dumb Maddox book), my grumpy obese cat, Snarf, became fixated on a shelf.
We were in the endgame.
Despite being mostly useless, Snarf is a veteran hunting dog. Once a lively protector who rid an entire Victorian home of mice, he has since retired from hunting to focus on tearing up my blinds and ruining my couch. However, every so often, he’ll spot a bug.
Unlike with the mice, Snarf doesn’t take care of bug situations with his killer instincts passed down from millennia of wild animal forefathers. He just finds them and looks at them until I notice and get the bug spray. The situation becomes like a scene from “Where the Red Fern Grows.” He trees the raccoon-sized bugs and I chop it down.
I’ll spare you the gory details, but we won. We won the battle but not the war.
The only good bug is a dead bug.
