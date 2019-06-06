* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nathan Odom is the organizer of #HopHanford and Ssussdriad, is a world peace project with plans to bring a bookstore, brewery, restaurant and concert hall to downtown Hanford. Odom is an advocate for downtown revitalization, arts and alternative education and regenerative agriculture. You can find Nathan and his Ssussdriad project on Facebook/Instagram/Twitter @Ssussdriad