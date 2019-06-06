Well, folks, summer is back, and so is #HopHanford, Downtown Hanford's monthly Art Hop.
This month's Hop is scheduled from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 11.
I was seriously considering canceling the art hop for the hot months, but we are going to try and stick it out. With a few less participating shops than what's been normal these past few months, there will be less time walking, and more time enjoying what our local artists and musicians have to offer —and air conditioning. Glorious air conditioning.
For you punk rockers, you can find Bitter Candy, for their first time at #HopHanford, at Crossroads Appliance. We have another first-time Art Hop musician at Beautifully Damaged in Fabian Alvarado, and I can't wait to hear what he's got! The artist accompanying Fabian will be the owner of Beautifully Damaged, Jessica Slz.
Another artist I am stoked for is Shredworthy Designs, who will be at Divine Creations, the flower shop between Lush Fine Wines, and the Hanford Fox Theatre. Shredworthy Designs produces chaotic abstracts, and I think the contrast between his art and the calmness of the flower shop will be really cool. He'll be accompanied by a musician who's no stranger to the art hops, Mike Kibby. Ask him to play the National Anthem.
Another special pairing is father and son, musician and artist pair, Timothy and Adam Mattos. You'll be able to find them at Children's Storybook Garden and Museum.
My favorite things about the Art Hops are the vibe, and the moments — and the great art and music, of course. But I love walking around and seeing families laughing and friends hanging out — in Downtown Hanford. I've always seen worlds of potential here and over the past year I really feel we've moved closer to reaching it. We have a long way to go, but with artists and musicians sharing their art with their community and the community showing up to appreciate it, I think we'll go far.
