HANFORD — Food supplies are running low at Salvation Army Hanford Corps.
A room at the organization's food pantry that usually holds palettes of cans now sits empty as donations are becoming scarce, said Social Services Office Assistant Rose Modesto.
“We usually would get a lot of donations, but we don’t get that much anymore,” Modesto said. “But we are trying to manage with what we have.”
The lack of donations and increase of families in the community is making food go more quickly at the pantry. The Salvation Army has been purchasing food from the Food Bank because of the low quantity.
Last week, the Hanford location spent close to $5,000 in groceries to create more family boxes and homeless bags, Modesto said. But that amount probably won’t last to the end of the month.
The Salvation Army gives away rations of food in boxes depending on family size. They also give bags of food filled with items that can be opened without a can opener to the homeless on a regular basis.
Up to 40 family boxes and 10 homeless bags are handed out every day at the pantry, Modesto said.
“The main thing we go low on is the homeless bags,” Modesto said. “We try to get things like SpaghettiOs, Spam, fruit cups and granola bars. Some stores let them in to heat up items as well.”
Some clients have questioned the rations they’ve received in family boxes because the Salvation Army has had to mix and match to make do, she said.
Salvation Army Corps Officer Jose Juarez came back to work at the organization in June when realized supplies were getting low.
“The biggest surprise when I came back was the fact that the pantry was bare,” Juarez said. “We’ve been struggling to definitely fill the homeless bags; that’s the hardest.”
So far, the Salvation Army has had to order food every two to three months, which sometimes puts the organization in the negative.
The Salvation Army also relies heavily on can collections from county schools, but that doesn’t start until November.
“If it wasn’t for the order I put in, these shelves would be completely empty,” Modesto said. “We have to purchase to keep it going.”
For anyone interested in donating, food items can be dropped off at the Salvation Army Hanford Corps at 380 East Ivy St.
