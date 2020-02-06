Hanford Gourmet: Tour Twelve: Urgent Action

The day after our last tour through the five buildings that once housed my family’s Chinese Pagoda and Imperial Dynasty restaurants was published, I received some news that nearly brought me to my knees. I went through the gamut of emotions – shock, devastation, relief, and then back to feeling devastated and overwhelmed. I am still distressed.
So for this week’s tour we are going to stand in the center of China Alley, and I’ll mention a few historical tidbits. Young Chow was one of the first Chinese pioneers in Kings County. In the mid 1870s he arrived in Hanford and opened an eatery. His restaurant was located on Sixth Street in the rear of a building that also housed a saloon. That building and all the other buildings in a two-block area were destroyed in a fire that ravaged Hanford on July 12, 1887.
Looking to rebuild, Young Chow turned to China Alley. Using bricks made on the spot, he constructed one of China Alley’s first building and the Alley’s first restaurant. The building still stands today; it was home to the now closed China Café, which we can see is on the south/east end of the Alley.
Tom Fat’s Chop Suey house, located on the northwest corner of Seventh and Green Streets burned to the ground in the early 1950s. After the fire, it reopened in the building where the Tea Room is located today, on the southeast corner of Seventh and Green Streets.
The On Sang Herb Store was located where the walkway is today, just east of the Taoist Temple. When I was a child that building, too, burned to the ground.
I suspect you might have guessed the thread of this tour: Fire. Two weeks ago, I
was contacted by Herb Tam, the Curator and Director of Exhibitions for the Museum of Chinese in America (MOCA) located in New York. That’s when I learned of the ravaging, three alarm fire in the building that houses MOCA’s archives and collections.
Some of you may recall that last summer MOCA requested from the China Alley Preservation Society one historical object that is unique to our organization’s work and Hanford Chinese history for their new exhibit, “Gatherings: Collecting and Documenting Chinese American History.” The exhibit was scheduled to run from October 2019 through March 2020. We were honored to be part of their exhibition, and after much deliberation, we decided to loan MOCA an historical “bone book,” one of the few still in existence in California. Dated 1894, this book of the Chong Hou Tong is the written record of bone repatriation to China. Our “bone book” has significant value far beyond that of Hanford, which is not to diminish the huge significance of what was recorded regarding the lives and the spirits of many of Hanford’s Chinese pioneers. It is important, however, to overseas Chinese around the world.
The MOCA building that was destroyed by fire was offsite and far enough from the main museum space, where this particular exhibition was displayed that we can all breathe a little sigh of relief that the “bone book” is safe but there is devastating loss resulting from the fire. Over eighty-five thousand historic and artistic items, carefully collected, and curated, are most likely lost, including a document from 1883 about the Chinese Exclusion Act. Oral histories, textiles, restaurant menus, tickets for passage to the United States, hand written letters – all of which told the powerful and rich story of Chinese immigration to the United States – are gone. Just gone.
Now with that thought in mind, lets turn our attention to the Taoist Temple Museum. It is not just a magnificent historical building; it is also home to the artifacts, pieces, and papers that tell our rich and powerful local story, China Alley’s history. We have barely begun to digitize our items, barely scratched the surface. MOCA’s overwhelming loss has made me realize I have to push harder, find the resources, the funding, and the grants, all that is essential to finish this process. Fear can cause great pain, even denial, but in matters such as this, fear must drive positive action, this great fear, urgent action.
Let’s conclude this tour by taking a slow stroll down the Alley. Let our gazes scroll the buildings and their skylines, our footsteps tracing the footprints of the Chinese pioneers, our hands touching imprints of theirs on the original doors. Still and quiet at our walk’s end, we can listen to the buildings tell us their stories, and feel the gentle caresses from the ancestral spirits.
Oh, beloved China Alley, may you live forever.
This week, it is all about comfort food. I, for one, can settle for nothing else. I’m sharing a recipe for a dish Dad would make for us, Beef on Rice. The tender slices of beef are quickly marinated, briefly seared and finished in the rice pot while the rice steams. Dad cooked this dish on the stove, my version uses a rice cooker.
Arianne Wing is the co-author of “Noodles Through Escargots,” and co-owner of the L.T. Sue Co. Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley. She may be reached at arianne@ltsue.com