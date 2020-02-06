Hanford Gourmet: Tour Twelve: Urgent Action

Some of you may recall that last summer MOCA requested from the China Alley Preservation Society one historical object that is unique to our organization’s work and Hanford Chinese history for their new exhibit, “Gatherings: Collecting and Documenting Chinese American History.” The exhibit was scheduled to run from October 2019 through March 2020. We were honored to be part of their exhibition, and after much deliberation, we decided to loan MOCA an historical “bone book,” one of the few still in existence in California. Dated 1894, this book of the Chong Hou Tong is the written record of bone repatriation to China. Our “bone book” has significant value far beyond that of Hanford, which is not to diminish the huge significance of what was recorded regarding the lives and the spirits of many of Hanford’s Chinese pioneers. It is important, however, to overseas Chinese around the world.