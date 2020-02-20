Hanford Gourmet: Tour Thirteen: Good News, Good Luck

Before gambling petered out in the 1940s, Chinese came from three neighboring counties to pass their time betting, fishing for luck, against the current, like salmon returning to spawn. They gambled in back rooms, basements, upstairs, and even on the benches that stood outside every establishment in Hanford’s China Alley.

The Hanford City Council outlawed gambling in September 1906. In the years following this decision, police officers made regular visits to the Chinese gambling houses, but rarely ended up arresting more than five people. According to the Hanford Sentinel, it wasn’t until the 1920s that Caucasians began to come to China Alley in large numbers to gamble. The gambling rooms that once dotted China Alley were so busy that people had to stand in line to get inside an iron or heavy wooden doors that barred unwanted visitors.

But gambling was illegal and there were raids. We can see that the inner doors on building #13 still bear the scars of axe marks when officers of the law attempted to break in to raid the premises. I’m going to let my imagination run free with all the information I have studied regarding China Alley’s gambling rooms and create a scenario for Building #13.

I imagine a man named Jee Lau, a gambling room owner named Henry, and a little boy named Buht Buht: