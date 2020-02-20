Hanford Gourmet: Tour Thirteen: Good News, Good Luck

This is the thirteenth journalistic tour through the five buildings that once housed my family’s Chinese Pagoda and Imperial Dynasty restaurants. The number thirteen is often considered inauspicious and unfavorable but I’d like to begin tour thirteen with some news that makes me feel delighted and fortunate.
In my last column I wrote about the recent three-alarm fire that damaged the archives of the Museum of Chinese in America (MOCA) in New York. It was initially feared that the museum might have lost most of the entire collection of over eighty-five thousand historical pieces. But one-third of its priceless archives have now been recovered and much of it is salvageable, the remaining two-thirds are still in rooms deemed unsafe to enter.
Among the surviving treasures include Chinese folk art, copies of the first English-language Chinese American newspaper in the United States, and a Chinese typewriter believed to be the oldest one of its kind in the Western Hemisphere.
Now on to tour thirteen! We begin in the center of the Alley and walk down to the east side, pass the old Imperial Dynasty cocktail lounge door, and stop in in front of the Taoist Temple Museum. We turn and face the north side of the Alley and what do we find? Building #13, of course! I have seen many of you take family pictures in this door way. Lets go inside.
We walk through the entryway and step onto the wooden floor. Hanford’s Chinese pioneers found the rest of the city off limits to them, so they turned to their own devices for amusement. Their source of entertainment was a rather risky one conducted behind iron-shuttered windows, barred doors, and false walls. As we continue perusing this building, we see examples of these things, as Building #13 was a gambling room.
Before gambling petered out in the 1940s, Chinese came from three neighboring counties to pass their time betting, fishing for luck, against the current, like salmon returning to spawn. They gambled in back rooms, basements, upstairs, and even on the benches that stood outside every establishment in Hanford’s China Alley.
The Hanford City Council outlawed gambling in September 1906. In the years following this decision, police officers made regular visits to the Chinese gambling houses, but rarely ended up arresting more than five people. According to the Hanford Sentinel, it wasn’t until the 1920s that Caucasians began to come to China Alley in large numbers to gamble. The gambling rooms that once dotted China Alley were so busy that people had to stand in line to get inside an iron or heavy wooden doors that barred unwanted visitors.
But gambling was illegal and there were raids. We can see that the inner doors on building #13 still bear the scars of axe marks when officers of the law attempted to break in to raid the premises. I’m going to let my imagination run free with all the information I have studied regarding China Alley’s gambling rooms and create a scenario for Building #13.
I imagine a man named Jee Lau, a gambling room owner named Henry, and a little boy named Buht Buht:
A familiar face in the China Alley gambling rooms, Jee Lau is enjoying a game of Fan Tan with a few other locals in the noisy, smoky gambling room of Henry Chang. Like most of the gambling room owners, Henry Chang set up several safeguards to protect his room. Certain city authorities had been paid to alert him of a majority of the impending raids. Secondly, given Jee Lau’s visit today, Henry hired a few men to sit just inside the iron front door. When police officers arrive and demand entrance, one of the doormen secretly pushes a button, ringing a buzzer inside the building. Another one of Henry’s employees, a lookout, who sits in the foyer in a small cubicle with a wire mesh window, hears the buzzer and also alert everyone inside, giving enough time to clear the room of their paraphernalia before officials come through the second iron door leading from the foyer into the actual gambling area.
At the sound of the buzzer and the lookout’s warning, everyone springs into action – hiding chips, gathering lottery tickets, and stashing mah jong tiles. Some sneak out the back door, some run down to the basement. Others remain at their tables, smoking and sipping tea, chatting like old friends.
Jee Lau, who lacks immigration papers, has just won a huge pot and jams his winnings into his pockets. Desperately not wanting to be caught, he sneaks through an underground basement passageway. Emerging from a building several doors down the Alley and away from the commotion, he sees Buht Buht playing in front of his parents’ restaurant. Jee Lau grabs the little boy’s hand on the premise that officials will not suspect a grandfather and child to be illegal immigrants. Quickly explaining the situation to Buht Buht and surreptitiously pointing out the government agents, he asks for help. Buht Buht casually leads Jee Lau through the maze of narrow streets between houses until, finally, they reach a backyard that was safely far enough away from the action in the Alley.
Buht Buht returned to the chaos hoping to help someone else. Impatient immigration officers are using an axe in a futile attempt to break down the doors. Only then does the lookout innocently open the doors allowing the officers to raid what now appears to be gathering of Chinese men visiting and sipping tea.
Norman Vincent Peale wrote that imagination is “the true magic carpet.” I hope you’ve enjoyed the ride through Building #13. This week I’m sharing my adaptation of a wonderful recipe I found in my February issue of Bon Appetit. It’s easy to put together, I love using a variety of hearty greens, and the coconut crisp is amazing.
Arianne Wing is the co-author of “Noodles Through Escargots,” and co-owner of the L.T. Sue Co. Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley. She may be reached at arianne@ltsue.com