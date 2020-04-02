Hanford Gourmet: Tour Sixteen: Chee Kung Tong

Now let’s study the west wall of the Tea Room. We see the sign belonging to my great-grandfather’s China Alley noodle house and a little farther over, hangs the beautiful and well-preserved plaque of Chee Kung Tong. Hopefully, this image and two columns help you understand tong connections to China Alley as researching and writing about it has helped me. There are, of course, still mysteries known only to Alley ghosts. Perhaps in time, they too, will share what they know so that I may become wiser and share my expanded knowledge with you.

These days I’m trying to feed my family, as well as myself, nutritionally dense meals. Foods that will bring comfort to our souls and fortify our immune systems. This week I’m sharing a mixed mushroom stir-fry with gai lan, the Cantonese name for Chinese broccoli

All types of edible mushrooms contain varying degrees of protein and fiber. They also contain B vitamins and selenium, which helps to support the immune system and prevent cellular damage. They have been used in Chinese cooking since the sixth century and, in Chinese Traditional Medicine, have been regarded for their medicinal value, particularly as a blood purifier. I generally have several different kinds of mushrooms on hand. In this recipe I used a portabella mushroom, abalone mushrooms, and “mok yee,” a particular species of edible fungus often referred to as black fungus or wood ear mushrooms. Feel free to swap out different mushrooms, reconstituted dried mushrooms would be good too. Regular broccoli can be substituted for gai lan. I usually have vegetable stock in the refrigerator, but I have substituted wine, water and even tea for the broth.

Arianne Wing is the co-author of “Noodles Through Escargots,” and co-owner of the L.T. Sue Co. Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley. She may be reached at arianne@ltsue.com