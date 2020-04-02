Hanford Gourmet: Tour Sixteen: Chee Kung Tong

This week we won’t be taking a written tour through any of the five buildings that housed my family’s Imperial Dynasty and Chinese Pagoda restaurants. Instead, I would like to expand on our last column tour. We looked at the second building from Green Street, the Chew Yee Tong building. It was very complicated to write about tongs in general so I had reached out to my dear friend and noted historian, Sonia Ng, who is also a contract researcher and academic advisor for the Hong Kong Museum of History in the area of Chinese American history.
Now let’s enter Number 1 China Alley, current home to the L.T. Sue Tea Room. Old Sanborn maps and some old city maps have Number 1 China Alley listed as “Chee Kung Tong,” others as a “Joss House.” According to Google: “An old name in English for Chinese traditional temples is ‘joss house.’ ‘Joss’ is a corrupted version of the Portuguese word for ‘God,’ deus. The term Joss House was in common use in the English language during the ‘frontier’ era of the western United States when Joss houses were common features of the established Chinatowns.”
In oral histories from Hanford’s Chinatown elders, there is mention of a temple in this location. I had never really been clear on how Chee Kung Tong, Joss House, and the temple were interrelated, but Sonia fine-tuned the picture for me. According to her, one of the reasons for labeling tong buildings as joss houses is that tongs always have an altar. The members worship their historical founders and leaders in the same manner as in a temple, and at times, in even more ceremonial ways. The old maps that list Number 1 China Alley as Chee Kung Tong are correct.
Although it is very complicated to explain about Chee Kung Tong in brief, I’ll do my best. Like the other types of tongs, Chee Kung Tong came into existence during the gold rush era. It was formally established in 1870, and registered to the State of California in 1878. Chee Kung Tong has been the largest secret society tong in Chinese American history.
Chee Kung Tong is not important only in Chinese America history; it had close connections with and huge impact on modern Chinese history. It was the main source of funding for Dr. Sun Yat Sen’s 1911 Revolution. Sun was a fugitive of the Qing Dynasty, and only secret societies such as Chee Kung Tong could come to his aid.
Sonia also mentioned that there is a lot of mis-information about Chee Kung Tong on the Internet and in published books because of the secret nature of the tongs. Fortunately Sonia and a few other historians were able to obtain more accurate information by working with the Chee Kung Tong Headquarters. In 2018, she and her fellow historians helped Chee Kung Tong in donating over four thousand documents and artifacts to the East Asia Library of UC Berkeley.
We aren’t sure when Chee Kung Tong ceased to exist in Hanford. What we do know is that in the mid 1930s, herbalist Y.T. Sue purchased the building and tore it down. In 1938 he constructed the two-story building in which we are currently standing and which housed two restaurants, Almond Blossom on the ground floor, and Cherry Blossom on the second story.
Now let’s study the west wall of the Tea Room. We see the sign belonging to my great-grandfather’s China Alley noodle house and a little farther over, hangs the beautiful and well-preserved plaque of Chee Kung Tong. Hopefully, this image and two columns help you understand tong connections to China Alley as researching and writing about it has helped me. There are, of course, still mysteries known only to Alley ghosts. Perhaps in time, they too, will share what they know so that I may become wiser and share my expanded knowledge with you.
These days I’m trying to feed my family, as well as myself, nutritionally dense meals. Foods that will bring comfort to our souls and fortify our immune systems. This week I’m sharing a mixed mushroom stir-fry with gai lan, the Cantonese name for Chinese broccoli
All types of edible mushrooms contain varying degrees of protein and fiber. They also contain B vitamins and selenium, which helps to support the immune system and prevent cellular damage. They have been used in Chinese cooking since the sixth century and, in Chinese Traditional Medicine, have been regarded for their medicinal value, particularly as a blood purifier. I generally have several different kinds of mushrooms on hand. In this recipe I used a portabella mushroom, abalone mushrooms, and “mok yee,” a particular species of edible fungus often referred to as black fungus or wood ear mushrooms. Feel free to swap out different mushrooms, reconstituted dried mushrooms would be good too. Regular broccoli can be substituted for gai lan. I usually have vegetable stock in the refrigerator, but I have substituted wine, water and even tea for the broth.
Arianne Wing is the co-author of “Noodles Through Escargots,” and co-owner of the L.T. Sue Co. Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley. She may be reached at arianne@ltsue.com
