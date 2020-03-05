Hanford Gourmet: Tour Fourteen: Wine and Tea

For this week’s written tour through the five buildings that once housed my family’s Chinese Pagoda and Imperial Dynasty restaurants we begin in China Alley, standing across from the fifth building from Green Street. Looking up at the building’s skyline, we see the remains of a painted sign. The sign is not intact, some of the letters are missing, others faded. Nonetheless, this sign tells us the story of the beginnings of this building – Sue Chung Kee and Son Company.
I have written about Sue Chung Kee, a prominent Chinatown businessman, in numerous columns. He was the leading Chinese merchant in Hanford, and in the area between Hanford and San Francisco. He established his mercantile store in China Alley in 1890, where he sold groceries and other merchandise, specializing in Chinese herbs and medicines. In 1972 my family expanded their Imperial Dynasty restaurant, and this building became the new cocktail lounge. Let’s go inside.
Inside the foyer signed photographs of the Blue Angels and the Kings County Sherriff’s Posse still hang along with framed calligraphy. We push open the door on our left and make and make an immediate right into the lounge. There are some tables and chairs missing, but the room has retained much of its 1970s glory.
Imperial Dynasty cocktail lounge, as we can see even now, was a good old dark bar distinguished from all others by Uncle Richard’s majestic, arched Pagoda ceiling, and wooden, textured walls. When the restaurant was still open, a statue of Kwuang Mu, the Emperor of Heaven, presiding over the room from his perch atop the cash register, and Chinese artwork and tasseled lampshades were seemingly everywhere. Near the end of its life, the bar teetered on the brink of kitschy, but in its prime, it was glorious.
A tangerine sherbet colored banquette bench lines along the west wall. Faux marbled-topped round tables front of the bench with avocado green and harvest gold upholstered chairs cozied up on their opposite sides.
I’m going to take a seat on the end of the bench, just around the corner is a dining room. This is where Auntie Mary held court in between cocktail orders. When Uncle Richard retired, Auntie Mary and Auntie Harriet dined on their family meal after dinner service in this spot. For ten years and until the restaurant closed Steve joined them almost every night.
As a child, when Steve dined at in the restaurant with his parents, it was not uncommon for them to tell Steve to “go play in the Alley,” while they continued to enjoy an evening out with friends.
As an adult, the Imperial Dynasty became his home away from home. Auntie Harriet enjoyed entertaining him over a glass of wine, both of them nibbling on crackers and one of Auntie’s “creative” concoctions, as she regaled him with stories drawn from her memories of China Alley.
Auntie Mary invited Steve to eat foods that were new to him, and he sampled everything she offered. She also tried to teach him Cantonese, quizzing him so often that he filled a little black book of common phrases and words so he could keep up with his lessons.
Last week, while Steve and I were working on this building, he sat down on this end of the bench, and we fell into talking over times gone by. We spoke of the different dishes he tried, from cousin Jones’ Dungeness crab to Auntie Harriet’s fermented bean curd dip. He mentioned that restaurant patrons often thought he and my two aunties were drinking a lot of wine, as there were usually six glasses on the table. “But,” he explained, “one of each of our glasses was filled with tea.” Often someone would then ask if drinking tea in a wine glass was a Chinese custom.
To my knowledge, it isn’t – except here, in the grand old days of the Imperial Dynasty cocktail lounge.
Let’s return to Alley and wend our way back to the Tea Room. I have wine glasses there and we can continue the untraditional tradition.
This week, still holding close these precious memories, I’m sharing an easy tea cake recipe made with Earl Grey tea that I adapted from a recipe in Bon Appetit. Next time, I’m going to try swapping Earl Grey with Orange Blossom Oolong, or maybe Ginger Peach. This is going to be fun!
Arianne Wing is the co-author of “Noodles Through Escargots,” and co-owner of the L.T. Sue Co. Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley. She may be reached at arianne@ltsue.com