Hanford Gourmet: Tour Fourteen: Wine and Tea

A tangerine sherbet colored banquette bench lines along the west wall. Faux marbled-topped round tables front of the bench with avocado green and harvest gold upholstered chairs cozied up on their opposite sides.

I’m going to take a seat on the end of the bench, just around the corner is a dining room. This is where Auntie Mary held court in between cocktail orders. When Uncle Richard retired, Auntie Mary and Auntie Harriet dined on their family meal after dinner service in this spot. For ten years and until the restaurant closed Steve joined them almost every night.

As a child, when Steve dined at in the restaurant with his parents, it was not uncommon for them to tell Steve to “go play in the Alley,” while they continued to enjoy an evening out with friends.

As an adult, the Imperial Dynasty became his home away from home. Auntie Harriet enjoyed entertaining him over a glass of wine, both of them nibbling on crackers and one of Auntie’s “creative” concoctions, as she regaled him with stories drawn from her memories of China Alley.

Auntie Mary invited Steve to eat foods that were new to him, and he sampled everything she offered. She also tried to teach him Cantonese, quizzing him so often that he filled a little black book of common phrases and words so he could keep up with his lessons.