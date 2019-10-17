I’m going to need your help and support for this fourth column-tour through the building that once housed my family’s Imperial Dynasty and Chinese Pagoda restaurants. We will enter through the back. We open the door, step across the threshold, and pause for a moment. To our right is the Chinese Pagoda kitchen; to the left is Imperial Dynasty kitchen. We walk to the left and into the center of the Imperial Dynasty kitchen.
Standing in the center of the kitchen, I am thrilled and eager to begin the renovations on this building. But I am also a little sad. I have known this space since I was born. Tomorrow it will be dismantled. Its ovens, shelves, refrigerators – all things metal and steel – will be removed. It will become something I have never known it to be before – an empty room. A hollow space. And my sadness is heightened because the “For Sale” sign went up on Auntie Harriet’s house today. I feel deep losses all over again as well as appreciation for your sharing this tour with me, for figuratively holding my hand.
But let’s move forward and begin this tour taking a look at the pillars of this kitchen one last time, beginning with the three-door refrigerator on the right. It’s properly labeled “Refrigerator 2,” but as long as I can remember I have called this “Mrs. Tsutsui’s refrigerator.” Joe and Yachi Tsutsui worked in the restaurant for many years. We always called Joe by his first name, but we always referred to his wife with the respectful “Mrs.” She ruled the dishwashing network, but one would also find her preparing the stuffed baked potatoes, stirring up the blue cheese dressing, or completing the odd jobs Uncle Richard assigned to her, such as peeling tomatoes. She was a sweet woman.
Across the room from Mrs. Tsutsui’s refrigerator is the behemoth of a dishwasher. My brother and a couple of my cousins spent their teenage years working alongside Mrs. Tsutsui, operating this machine.
Turning to face the back of the kitchen. We see the broiler, a long row of ovens, the wok rings on the stove. About five feet in front of that row is the steam table, which held the mother sauces, soups, fu yung sauce, the rice, and over there was where the prime rib was held. If I close my eyes and let my mind float, I can still smell the curry tomato sauce, the escargots, the lamb shanks. I hear the sizzle from the broiler. I can see some of the dishes from our menu, plating them in my head – roast rack of lamb, broiled shrimp chablis, ducking tangerine, tournedos of beef, sturgeon poivrade – each dish accompanied with rice, each plate garnished with a piece of curly kale and a pineapple ring.
The stainless steel table in the middle of the room had many uses. From stacking clean and dirty dishes on it to prepping the mise en place. It was also used to plate Uncle Richard’s off the menu, eight-course gourmet dinner. I have many memories of garnishing dishes such as “filet mignons de boeuf tartar,” “consommé de Chukkar aux hasma,” “petit homards,” “caille a la Chinoise,”and “filet d’agneau grille perigourdine,” and more.
Oh my. This kitchen had a great ride. The restaurant had a great ride. My family had a great ride. I am deeply honored and grateful to be part of a clan that has had restaurants in China Alley since the 1880s.
I open my eyes allowing my gratitude to wash away any maudlin sentimentality clinging still. It is time to say farewell. Dear Imperial Dynasty kitchen, I know parts of you will be recovered and made into something else. Perhaps our paths will cross again.
Goodbye.
In tribute to parting again, this week I’m sharing Uncle Richard’s recipe for pheasant consommé. When he was General George C. Marshall’s food taster and personal chef, Uncle Richard had the opportunity not only to travel but also to hone his cooking skills and learn techniques from numerous chefs around the world. When General Marshall was in China, Uncle Richard learned from Madame Chiang Kai-shek herself how to make a concentrated chicken broth by double steaming the chicken with ginger and allowing it to slowly drip into a consommé. She said that it would be very good for the General’s cold.
In Chinese cooking there are two kinds of methods to steam food. The first is to double steam, the second is to steam the food directly over boiling water. Cooking by double steam is a technique that has held its place for centuries in both home cooking, and in more elaborate banquet Chinese cuisine.
By steam cooking the soup stock there is no agitation of the rich broth, which will remain naturally clear and retain all of the essence, nutritive value, and natural flavor of the ingredients. The Chinese believe other methods of cooking allow flavors to dissipate though the steam.
In the restaurant, Uncle Richard had a special steam cooker he used to steam cook the consommé for his gourmet dinners. Home cooks can place the ingredients in a deep heatproof bowl and cover with an airtight lid. Sometimes a cloth is tied around the rim of the lid to ensure a very tight seal. The bowl is then set on a rack in a very large pot (such as a canning kettle), and two inches of water are added to the pot. The covered tureen steams for hours. The flavor becomes concentrated, intense, and aromatic.
