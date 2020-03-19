Hanford Gourmet: Tour Fifteen: Chew Yee Tong
Lets begin the fifteenth journalistic tour through the five buildings that once housed my family’s Chinese Pagoda and Imperial Dynasty restaurants by standing on the of the south side of China Alley looking north. Our gazes wander over the majestic skyline for a few long moments.

Now we walk to the west, and stop and face the second building east of Green Street. This is Number 4 China Alley, a two-story brick building that has a pagoda style roof with curved eaves. As with most of the buildings on China Alley, this sleeping beauty was constructed in the 1880s.

We see the original brickwork on the second story and note its fading yellow paint. In the center is a wooden double-doorway, with two small windows in each door. On each side of the door are large stained glass windows. The door and window frames are painted in what I call China Alley green, which is a faded turquoise. This second story building was home to Chew Yee Tong.

I have never written about this building in its entirety because its physical description and historical use matter are complicated. I was unsure I could write about tongs in a matter that made sense – and with a recipe to boot! Googling was of no help. “Definition of tong: A secret society or fraternal organization especially of Chinese in the United States formerly notorious for gang warfare.”

I reached out to my dear friend and noted historian, Sonia Ng. She laughed and said it would take a three-hour lecture, at the very least, to explain the Tongs in general.

“When it comes to the term tong,” she continued, “we need to be careful, as there are more than one type of tong. In general there are three types of tongs in Chinese American history.”

Very briefly, this is what Sonia explained to me:

First, there are tongs that are organizations formed by clansmen or charities. The makeup of these Tongs in the United States is primarily for member assistance. For example, the Chong Hou Tong arranged the repatriation of bones to the homeland for Chinese who died in the United States.

The second type of tongs are those established by large families, villages, or private foundations; these may serve as a business entity, an investment, or a charity.

Lastly, there are the tongs that arose from secret societies, which existed in California from the days of the gold rush. These tongs were involved in running the gambling houses, brothels, and opium dens. Among themselves, they fought fiercely for territories in the late 19th century. At the same time, the legitimate tongs (the first two categories I mentioned) also competed with each other. However, legitimate tongs and their organizations could not openly violate laws, nor were they fighters. So the majority of the legitimate tongs had to rely on the “gang” type tongs to protect themselves or to fight for them, creating the background for the notorious “Tong Wars” in the late 19th to early 20th century in San Francisco’s Chinatown. Chew Yee Tong was the “fighting” tong established by the Chong Hou Tong.

Defeated in the tong wars, Chew Yee Tong was moved to Hanford around 1898. A few years later, their headquarters were moved back to San Francisco’s Chinatown and the Hanford members became a branch of the Tong. The reorganized by-laws of Chew Yee Tong, registered in the State of California, hangs on a wall in the Taoist Temple Museum.

Until 1935, Chew Yee Tong was a place of recreation and also served as an employment office. My family acquired the property in the mid 1950s when they planned to expand their restaurant business.

On our next tour, we will go inside Chew Yee Tong. Perhaps we can figure out what Uncle Richard was planning for the second story.

This tour had complex details that I had to streamline due to word count and time constraints. Following is a simple recipe for one of my favorite dishes, rack of lamb. I have recently used a variation of this recipe for lamb steaks. Nummy! Sometimes, as editors are apt to say, less is more and simple is best. Enjoy!

+2 
Arianne Wing is the co-author of “Noodles Through Escargots,” and co-owner of the L.T. Sue Co. Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley. She may be reached at arianne@ltsue.com

Garlic Crusted Rack of Lamb

6 large garlic cloves

1 tablespoon fresh rosemary

1 teaspoon fresh thyme

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 racks of lamb, 2 lbs each,

sea salt and freshly ground pepper

Using a food processor or mortar and pestle, combine the garlic, rosemary, thyme and olive oil and process until the ingredients are well combined Season the racks of lamb with sea salt and freshly ground pepper. Rub the garlic-herb oil all over the lamb.

Set the racks of lamb, fat side up on a large rimmed baking sheet. Allow to stand for 1 hour.

Heat the oven to 450 degrees. Roast the lamb in the center of the oven for 15 minutes. Turn the racks and roast for 8 – 10 minutes more for medium rare meat, or until a meat thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the meat reaches 135 degrees. Transfer the racks to a carving board, stand then upright and let rest for 10 minutes.

Carefully slice the racks in between the rib bones, transfer to plates and serve.

