Hanford Gourmet: Tour Fifteen: Chew Yee Tong

“When it comes to the term tong,” she continued, “we need to be careful, as there are more than one type of tong. In general there are three types of tongs in Chinese American history.”

First, there are tongs that are organizations formed by clansmen or charities. The makeup of these Tongs in the United States is primarily for member assistance. For example, the Chong Hou Tong arranged the repatriation of bones to the homeland for Chinese who died in the United States.

Lastly, there are the tongs that arose from secret societies, which existed in California from the days of the gold rush. These tongs were involved in running the gambling houses, brothels, and opium dens. Among themselves, they fought fiercely for territories in the late 19th century. At the same time, the legitimate tongs (the first two categories I mentioned) also competed with each other. However, legitimate tongs and their organizations could not openly violate laws, nor were they fighters. So the majority of the legitimate tongs had to rely on the “gang” type tongs to protect themselves or to fight for them, creating the background for the notorious “Tong Wars” in the late 19th to early 20th century in San Francisco’s Chinatown. Chew Yee Tong was the “fighting” tong established by the Chong Hou Tong.