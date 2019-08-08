“Let Your Soul Be Your Bookie.” That’s the title of the essay musician and actor Sting authored for Sarah Ban Breathnach’s book, “A Man’s Journey to Simple Abundance.” I read the essay almost twenty years ago, and over the years it has stayed with me, perhaps somewhat haunted me. These days it has become my mantra. It seems that ghosts, spirits, and the things that linger in my mind are frequent guides for me in finding my own true roadmap for life from China Alley inward and outward.
Sting wrote about the difference between thrill seeking and risk taking. He was convinced that taking risks redeems, restores, and reinvents and that taking risks saved his soul. The paragraph that I can recall nearly verbatim reads: “True risk, that sudden leap into cold water, can carry you into a state of grace. Coincidences, synchronicity, chance, karmic charm, it doesn’t matter what you call it; there’s a positive force that intervenes to cover your back. Things click. It makes sense because true risk is the only thing that forces spiritual and emotional growth so immediately, so dramatically.”
Steve and I recently — and finally — have taken a true risk and purchased the building and property that once housed my family’s Imperial Dynasty and Chinese Pagoda restaurants. I realize this is not so new news to many of you, and we thank those of you now who have supported us, for all your warm wishes and congratulatory missives.
We won’t be reopening the Chinese Pagoda nor the Imperial Dynasty. The latter was at one time a great dream of mine, but that was then and this is now. What we are concentrating on is re-dividing the building into the original five buildings. Over the years, I’ve written about the rich history of each of those buildings, and now each one will house a vibrant business, hopefully including a couple of restaurants and a cocktail lounge. Many of our hours now are spent in meetings with architects, engineers and consultants. I’ll keep you posted as progress unfolds. It’s an exciting time, a little scary but wildly exhilarating — like that leap into cold water.
Our escrow closed the day before my birthday. My brother Damon offered to take us out to dinner the following night. When he asked where I would like to dine I promptly responded, “The Imperial Dynasty.”
And so, for my birthday dinner, Steve, Damon, Mom and I dined on champagne and take out tacos seated at table eight in the main dining room of the old Imperial Dynasty. It was the same table I celebrated my fourth as well as my eighteenth birthdays, earlier times when seeking the true roadmap for my life was unimagined even except in the comfort of family life at home and on China Alley. My birthday dinner this July was magical. I was again at what was once the beating heart of my China Alley home, planning for the next steps on my roadmap and for China Alley. I was happy and grateful, grateful for everything old and new again, and pointedly grateful that I’d let my soul be my bookie.
This week I’m sharing a recipe for steamed vegetable dumplings. Steve and I just enjoyed after his asking me to teach him how to pleat dumplings. The recipe calls for small amounts of bamboo shoots and water chestnuts. Feel free to use the remaining amounts of these in a future stir-fry.
I’m also sharing a picture that recently popped out of the family archives. It appears to be a publicity photo taken during the early years of the Imperial Dynasty. Uncle Richard and Uncle Ernie are doing one of the things they did best, wine tasting. I’m pretty sure they are sitting on table four in the main dining room. That’s the same table where once I dropped a tray carrying five glasses of ice water all over the seated customers.
