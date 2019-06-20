HANFORD — In October, the Hanford Fox Theatre is screening eight horror classics in a series called "13 Hours of Horror."
Those who buy tickets to all eight films will receive two additional general admission tickets for for any Fox movie for free.
The movies will screen throughout the month of October and each film begins at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6.
Tickets in advance are $5 if paying with cash (plus a $2 restoration fee per transaction) or $6 if paying with a credit card (plus a $2 restoration fee per transaction).
Day of show tickets are $7 cash or $8 credit card.
The box office is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.foxhanford.com
The films in the series are as follows:
- Friday, Oct. 4: "Psycho" (1960)
- Saturday, Oct. 5: "The Birds" (1963)
- Friday, Oct. 11: "A Nightmare on Elm Street" (1984)
- Saturday, Oct. 12: "The Lost Boys" (1987)
- Friday, Oct. 18: "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" (1974)
- Saturday, Oct. 19: "An American Werewolf in London" (1981)
- Friday, Oct. 25: "Child's Play" (1988)
- Saturday, Oct. 26: "Pet Sematary" (1989)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.