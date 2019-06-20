{{featured_button_text}}
Hanford Film Festival

The Hanford Fox Theatre is shown. 

 Parker Bowman, the Sentinel

HANFORD — In October, the Hanford Fox Theatre is screening eight horror classics in a series called "13 Hours of Horror." 

Those who buy tickets to all eight films will receive two additional general admission tickets for for any Fox movie for free.  

The movies will screen throughout the month of October and each film begins at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6.

Tickets in advance are $5 if paying with cash (plus a $2 restoration fee per transaction) or $6 if paying with a credit card (plus a $2 restoration fee per transaction).

Day of show tickets are $7 cash or $8 credit card.

The box office is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.foxhanford.com

The films in the series are as follows: 

  • Friday, Oct. 4: "Psycho" (1960) 
  • Saturday, Oct. 5: "The Birds" (1963) 
  • Friday, Oct. 11: "A Nightmare on Elm Street" (1984)
  • Saturday, Oct. 12: "The Lost Boys" (1987) 
  • Friday, Oct. 18: "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" (1974)
  • Saturday, Oct. 19: "An American Werewolf in London" (1981) 
  • Friday, Oct. 25: "Child's Play" (1988)
  • Saturday, Oct. 26: "Pet Sematary" (1989) 

