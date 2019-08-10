Selena Quintanilla (also known as the Queen Of Tejano Music and the Queen Of Latin Music) is portrayed by Jennifer Lopez in her electrifying breakthrough role in the biographical hit "Selena."
"Selena" is smart celebration of the life of one of the most influential Latin artists of all time while capturing the essence of Mexican-American culture through the portrayal of Selena’s life with Gregory Nava, director of the 1993 film "My Family," in the director’s seat.
What is it about this upcoming movie screening at the Fox that would potentially attract Selena fans from all over the Central Valley, you might ask? Like our special screenings of "Purple Rain" we’ve had in the past, we’re able to experience the fun of a classic musical film once again on the big screen with a concert sound system. Almost like being at a live show!
Celebrating iconic music artists at the Hanford Fox can’t be done without playing their music. The Fox will be playing some of Selena’s greatest hits starting when the doors open and will also have a $1 raffle for a chance to win some fun Selena prizes.
The film, released in 1997, is rated PG and the running time is 2 hours and 8 minutes.
Don’t miss this special one-time only screening of "Selena" at the Hanford Fox Theatre on Saturday, Aug. 17. Doors open at 6 p.m. Movie starts at 7 p.m.
Advance Tickets are $5 cash or $6 credit card plus a $2 restoration fee per order. Day of show tickets are $6 cash or $7 credit card plus a $2 restoration fee per order.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.