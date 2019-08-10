{{featured_button_text}}
"Selena" screens at the Hanford Fox Theatre on Aug. 17. 

Selena Quintanilla (also known as the Queen Of Tejano Music and the Queen Of Latin Music) is portrayed by Jennifer Lopez in her electrifying breakthrough role in the biographical hit "Selena."

"Selena" is smart celebration of the life of one of the most influential Latin artists of all time while capturing the essence of Mexican-American culture through the portrayal of Selena’s life with Gregory Nava, director of the 1993 film "My Family,"  in the director’s seat.

What is it about this upcoming movie screening at the Fox that would potentially attract Selena fans from all over the Central Valley, you might ask? Like our special screenings of "Purple Rain" we’ve had in the past, we’re able to experience the fun of a classic musical film once again on the big screen with a concert sound system. Almost like being at a live show!

Celebrating iconic music artists at the Hanford Fox can’t be done without playing their music. The Fox will be playing some of Selena’s greatest hits starting when the doors open and will also have a $1 raffle for a chance to win some fun Selena prizes.

The film, released in 1997, is rated PG and the running time is 2 hours and 8 minutes.

Don’t miss this special one-time only screening of "Selena" at the Hanford Fox Theatre on Saturday, Aug. 17. Doors open at 6 p.m. Movie starts at 7 p.m.

Advance Tickets are $5 cash or $6 credit card plus a $2 restoration fee per order. Day of show tickets are $6 cash or $7 credit card plus a $2 restoration fee per order.

Zach Rodriguez curates the Hanford Fox Throwback Films.  For more, visit www.foxhanford.com

