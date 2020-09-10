Guest Commentary: California's oil, natural gas contribute enormously to economy

Correction, Senator Hurtado, [Re: Hurtado: Taxpayers should not foot the bill for cleaner air] taxpayers don’t pay to plug oil wells, but they do pay for public safety.
Like Senator Hurtado, we are proud long-time Valley residents. Our dreams became reality thanks to a safe, thriving community where we as parents could pursue careers and raise our families.
It was disappointing to see Senator Hurtado make such inaccurate statements about our oil and gas industry here in the Central Valley. The truth of the matter is that oil and gas in California is produced under the strictest standards in the world. Local and federal rules, combined with California’s arduous regulations make for a place that produces the cleanest oil and natural gas there is, but still only provides about one-third of the energy that Californians consume. The rest of the state’s oil needs are fulfilled by foreign sources, many with terrible track records for human and environmental safety.
The truth is:
- There is no burden on taxpayers. California has a specific fund financed entirely by all oil companies to safely plug these wells in the event a company were to go out of business.
- Our state already has the strictest laws in the world with regard to oil and natural gas production.
- Sen. Melissa Hurtado unfortunately got it wrong when stated taxpayers are financially responsible for plugging wells. That is simply not the case thanks to oil companies who pay 100% of the costs of retiring onshore wells whose owners are no longer in business.
Ensuring local oil companies remain in business will make certain that there are private resources available to manage all wells. Being energy independent and producing our own oil and natural gas here in California, will also retain critical jobs and revenues right here at home.
We can't live freely, operate businesses or raise families without a safe environment where we are not dependent on foreign sources for the petroleum products that power our lives.
Valley residents still need to get to where they need to go, cool their homes during heat waves, and cook their food with clean, affordable and reliable natural gas.
The economic contributions provided by the oil and natural gas industry are enormous. Property taxes help fund schools, roads and much-needed public safety. Let’s ensure these resources are produced here in California under the strongest environmental protections in the world and safeguard our jobs and economic well-being.
Rachel Glauser is a mother of two and a representative of the Central Valley Energy Coalition.
David Kessler is former President of the Kern Law Enforcement Association and member of Kern Citizens for Energy.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!