Garden Tips – April 2020

MAINTAINING: Just as our plants are growing quickly (even Manzanita has a growth spurt in April), so too our amazing and adaptable insect pests are flourishing in the warm days and cool nights of spring. Monitor for aphids on all edible plants and many ornamentals, especially on roses. Other insects to watch for include slugs and snails, whitefly, and earwigs. Don't immediately reach for a broad-spectrum insecticide; they kill beneficial insects right along with the pests. Use our Master Gardener website or ask us for suggestions using the IPM method. Exclusion with row cover cloth may mean an initial investment, but less than you would spend on insecticides over the life of the fabric, and it is efficient. My method also involves ruthless culling if an individual plant is covered in aphids. I have pet sheep, so nothing goes to waste! You can put aphid plants in the green waste bin with a lid, but not in the compost unless you can be sure it will get 160 degrees Fahrenheit. April is also the month to monitor powdery mildew in grapes, fire blight on apple, pear, Photinia and other susceptible species, and codling moth worm on apple, pear and quince. Look to our IPM website for how to manage each of these: http://ipm.ucanr.edu/