Wood ashes are not beneficial in the garden. They have no nutrient value and only a limited value as a deterrent to slugs and snails.
Tasks:
• Water citrus trees well now to produce a good crop next year.
• Check and improve drainage around plants in low areas.
• Monitor rainfall and adjust water accordingly to keep soil moist for new plantings.
Pruning:
• Cut back chrysanthemums to 6 inches.
• Prune back spent wisteria canes.
• Do not apply any treatments to pruning cuts or other wounds because these materials are ineffective and often detrimental.
Fertilizing:
• Fertilize cool-season annuals, perennials and vegetables with a light, high-nitrogen or organic fertilizer.
Planting:
• Bare-root planting season begins this month. Consider the hardiness of the root stock when selecting bare-root fruit trees.
• Citrus, avocado and other frost-tender plants should be planted in spring after the danger of frost has passed.
• Fruits and vegetables: asparagus (transplant), onions, parsley.
• Annuals: toadflax (Linaria maroccana), stock (Matthiola incana).
Enjoy now:
• Annuals and perennials: toadflax.
• Bulbs, corms, tubers: paperwhite (Narcissus).
• Trees, shrubs, vines: holly (Ilex).
• Fruits and vegetables: Brussels sprouts, citrus, sweet potatoes.
Things to ponder:
• Use trimmings of magnolias, juniper, pine and redwoods for holiday greens. Deodar cedar, spruce and western hemlock lose needles quickly.
