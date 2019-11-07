Shorter days mean less time in the garden; peruse gardening magazines and seed catalogs instead.
Tasks:
• Stake newly‐planted trees in windy areas.
• Clean up debris to eliminate hiding places for pests.
• Irrigate citrus trees at night if frost is expected. Damage to citrus varies with variety and fruit ripeness.
Pruning:
• Do not top or prune trees severely in an attempt to avoid raking leaves! Extreme pruning will disfigure trees and shorten their lives.
• Discard diseased wood.
Fertilizing:
• Add bulb fertilizer to the planting hole before planting bulbs.
Planting:
• Fall planting ends this month. The soil will cool rapidly which will slow root growth.
• If you wish to transplant trees in the fall, it is best to wait until December or January when deciduous and evergreen trees are dormant.
• Perennials: dianthus, euphorbia, kalanchoe, red hot poker (Kniphofia).
You have free articles remaining.
• Bulbs, corms, tubers: Snowdrop (Galanthus), snowflake (Leucojum) tulip, Watsonia.
• Fruits and vegetables: bulb and green onions, strawberry.
• Annuals: Love-in-a-mist (Nigella).primrose (Primula), pansy (Viola).
• Trees, shrubs, vines: sedge (Carex), rose of Sharon (Hibiscus), bay laurel (Laurus).
Enjoy now:
• Annuals and perennials: Mexican blue sage (Salvia leucantha), pincushion flower (Scabiosa).
• Fruits and vegetables: Asian pears, kale, pomegranate, persimmon, winter squash
• Trees, shrubs, vines: lantana, viburnum.
• Fall color: Chinese Pistache (Pistacia chinensis), Heavenly Bamboo (Nandina domestica)
Things to ponder:
• Calendula petals (fresh or dried) can be used as a substitute for saffron to color rice or flavor soups and stews.
Drought tip:
Landscape watering in many areas is now restricted to one day per week. Check your city’s policy for winter irrigation schedule.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.