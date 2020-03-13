Garden Checklist for March 13

Wait until after the danger of frost has passed to set out frost-tender plants.

Historic frost dates: In Zone 8 the last frost date is March 15 and in Zone 9 it is February 15, but watch the weather forecast for your area.

Tasks:

• Clean up drying grasses within 30 feet of structures for fire prevention. This also encourages spring growth.

• Deeply water fruit and nut trees. Ideally, mature fruit trees should be irrigated to a depth of 3 feet.

• Blast aphids from plants with a spray of water or insecticidal soap.

Pruning:

• Pinch back perennials and fast-growing annuals to encourage dense growth and more blooms.

• Thin vegetable seedlings by pinching or clipping, rather than pulling them out of the soil, which will damage neighboring plants.

• Prune deciduous magnolia, dogwood, forsythia, lilac, azalea, spiraea, camellia and flowering quince after bloom.

Fertilizing:

• Roses, citrus, container plants with slow-release fertilizer and berries.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}