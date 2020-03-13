Garden Checklist for March 13
Garden Checklist for March 13

Wait until after the danger of frost has passed to set out frost-tender plants.

Historic frost dates: In Zone 8 the last frost date is March 15 and in Zone 9 it is February 15, but watch the weather forecast for your area.

Tasks:

• Clean up drying grasses within 30 feet of structures for fire prevention. This also encourages spring growth.

• Deeply water fruit and nut trees. Ideally, mature fruit trees should be irrigated to a depth of 3 feet.

• Blast aphids from plants with a spray of water or insecticidal soap.

Pruning:

• Pinch back perennials and fast-growing annuals to encourage dense growth and more blooms.

• Thin vegetable seedlings by pinching or clipping, rather than pulling them out of the soil, which will damage neighboring plants.

• Prune deciduous magnolia, dogwood, forsythia, lilac, azalea, spiraea, camellia and flowering quince after bloom.

Fertilizing:

• Roses, citrus, container plants with slow-release fertilizer and berries.

• Acid loving plants such as camellias and azaleas after bloom.

Planting:

• Plant annuals and perennials while it is still cool so they can establish a good root system before the weather becomes really hot.

• Annuals: Bachelor’s button (Centaurea), bee balm (Monarda).

• Bulbs, corms, tubers: gladiolus.

• Fruits and vegetables: transplant: cucumbers, peppers.

• Trees, shrubs, vines: Cedar (cedrus), rockrose (Cistus), Cotoneaster, trumpet vine (Clytostoma).

Enjoy now:

• Annuals and perennials: calendula, Leucanthemum paludosum, larkspur (Consolida), delphinium.

• Bulbs, corms, tubers: iris.

• Trees, shrubs, vines: redbud, dogwood (Cornus), hawthorn (Crataegus), heather (Erica), grevillea.

• Fruits and vegetables: artichoke, lemon, lime, mandarin orange, peas.

Things to ponder:

• Mosquitos can breed in even very small quantities of standing water. Don’t give them a home in your garden!

Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at (559) 241-7534. Prepared by Judy Parker, Fresno County Master Gardener.

