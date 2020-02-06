Garden Checklist for Feb. 6

Try grafting new fruit tree varieties onto your existing trees. Fruit of the same species are easily grafted together — peach onto peach, plum onto plum.

Tasks: Irrigate citrus and almonds at night if frost is expected.

Apply preemergence herbicide in early February to flower beds and water-permeable paths.

Pruning: Prune hydrangeas. Remove a third of the old wood for maximum bloom.

Prune evergreen shrubs such as pittosporum, podocarpus, euonymus, lavender, sage, buddleja, rosemary.

Fertilizing: Apply one third of the needed annual amount of fertilizer to deciduous fruit, nut and citrus trees. They need feeding two to three weeks before bloom.

Fertilize annuals and perennials that were planted in the fall.

Planting: Make certain a plant’s basic sun and shade needs are considered before planting.

Bare root planting season ends in early February.

Perennials: Lenten Rose (Helleborus)

Perennial Grasses: Needle Grass (Nassella)