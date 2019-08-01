{{featured_button_text}}

Catch up on the TLC for your houseplants. Fertilize house plants lightly.

Tasks: Water citrus on a regular schedule to maintain even soil moisture.

Renew mulch to help retain soil moisture.

Standing water, even in the very smallest container, can be a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Pruning: Cut back selected annuals and perennials to encourage growth and rebloom: alyssum, dianthus, coreopsis, million bells (Callibrachoa), catmint (Nepeta) and  penstemon.

Planting: Avoid planting annuals and perennials unless it is absolutely necessary. Start seeds of early spring annuals for later transplanting to your garden. Ideally work in an area that does not get late afternoon sun.

Enjoy now: Annuals and perennials: coreopsis, blanket flower (Gaillardia), globe amaranth (Gomphrena), sunflower (Helianthus), strawflower (Helichrysum), day lily (Hemerocallis).

Bulbs, corms, tubers: gladiolus.   Trees, shrubs, vines: crape myrtle (Lagerstroemia), oleander (Nerium). Fruits and vegetables: melon, nectarine, okra, peach, peppers.

Things to ponder: Dispose of fallen fruit, which harbors pests. Keep water away from trunks of trees and crowns of plants to reduce the potential for disease.

Sudden limb drop can occur in large, otherwise healthy trees especially during hot summer days in drought years.  Regular deep irrigation in summer — one to two times weekly — may lessen the frequency of such damage.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at (559) 241-7534. Prepared by Judy Parker, Fresno County Master Gardener. 

Load comments