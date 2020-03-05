Friends of the Kings County Library pledges help to Porterville

HANFORD — The Friends of the Kings County Library have reached out to their counterparts at the Porterville City Library with condolences and offers of help after a devastating fire on Feb. 18 that virtually destroyed their entire collection of books, CDs, DVDs, materials and equipment.

Much like the seven libraries in Kings County, the Porterville City Library is a vital resource and destination for many people in the community. The extended loss of the Library is concerning. Porterville is already moving forward with a temporary location.

Friends of the Kings County Library has offered large format books for the Children’s Storytime sessions as well as books for a used book sale in Porterville.

To learn more about the Friends, please call 559-362-1254. The Friends is a nonprofit community benefit organization made up of volunteers who serve as ambassadors, advocates, and fundraisers for the Kings County Library. They conduct used book sales and act as hosts at Library events.