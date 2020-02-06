Fresno State alumna to give bilingual talks on Tijuana mural project

The vision that began to take shape was a collaboration of artists and storytellers, many of whom are deportees themselves and shared a desire to communicate the message of unethical treatment of childhood arrivals through deportation.

“I feel like art really communicates and has a very special way to create consciousness in people,” Santana said. “I always believed that the best possible way to speak on the violation of human dignity and human rights on childhood arrivals by U.S. immigration laws and our criminal system could be through this medium.”

For the next three years, Santana worked on the Humanizing Deportation archiving project. During her fieldwork in Tijuana, she was able to make connections and friendships that ultimately made her vision possible.

In August and September, Santana, artists Mauro Carrera and Enrique Chiu and a small army of collaborators descended on the Playas de Tijuana and began applying the mural to the steel slats which make up the border wall. The local impact of the mural was immediate.