FRESNO — The Fresno Arts Council is now accepting submissions to the open call for entries for the seventh annual Arts Alive In Agriculture Juried Art Show to be held from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, April 2 at Fresno City Hall to kick off ArtHop for April 2020.
One "Best In Show" winner will be selected by a panel of judges for the cash prize, in addition to one First Place and one Second Place Winner from each category. Cash prizes will be awarded to each winner during the event. One non-cash award Honorable Mention Winner will also be announced in each category. Last year’s “Best In Show” winner was “Harvest, Summer 2018” by Dixie Salazar.
The open call for entries period runs Jan. 2, 2020 until March 1, 2020. All Central Valley-based visual artists are eligible to submit artwork for consideration in the following six categories:
- Agricultural Landscapes
- People & Agriculture
- Machines & Technology in Agriculture
- Documentary Photography
- Manipulated Photography
- Sculpture, Assemblage & Found Objects
Applicants working with drawing, illustration, and painting (watercolor, acrylic, oil, mixed media, etc.) will also be accepted. For more information about the seventh annual Arts Alive in Agriculture Juried Art Show on April 2 and to submit your application to the open call for entries, please visit http://fresnoartscouncil.org/ or click here to access the e-form directly.
For sponsorship inquiries, please contact Lisa Herrick, Media Specialist, at lisa@fresnoartscouncil.org or call (559) 237-9734.
