HANFORD — During the weekend of the Kings Fair, it seems like the mouth-watering inviting smells of corndogs and funnel cakes can be noticed all throughout Kings County.
Dozens of concession stands and food trucks filled the Kings Fairgrounds in preparation of tonight’s kick off. The eateries create a virtual road connecting the bright lights of the midway to the hectic energy of the livestock shows at the south end of the fairground. The brightly colored stands and trucks serve as beacons to attract hungry fair-goers.
One longstanding Kings Fair favorite is the Kings County Dairy Womens’ dairy barn, which will sell around 1,000 cinnamon rolls, 3,000 ice cream cones and over 500 deep pit sandwiches this weekend, according to Terrie Evangelo.
In the 45 years that the Dairy Women have provided snacks at the Fair, not much has changed in terms of appetites.
“People still want our cinnamon rolls and our soft serve ice cream so we haven’t changed that at all,” she said.
Located near the livestock pens the dairy barn primarily serves FFA and 4-H students, though it’s open to all Fair attendees. The Dairy Women even open their doors early in the morning, well before the Fair’s 5 p.m. start time to give students showing livestock and their families an opportunity to start their day with a cinnamon roll and a glass of milk. Nearly 50 gallons of chocolate and 24 gallons of white milk were ordered for the weekend.
“Some people want soda when they come in, but I tell them, ‘we don’t do that. We’re a dairy barn, ‘” Evangelo said.
Aside from the quality of the snacks, the Kings County Dairy Women pride themselves on their low prices, as well.
“We like to keep our prices reasonable for the kids who are showing down at this end of the fair so that their $20 will last them more than one meal,” she said.
The Kings County Dairy Women, founded in 1967, support the area’s dairy industry and Dairy Princess program in addition to supplying students with scholarships.
Dotted throughout the fairgrounds, attendees will have the opportunity to indulge in a variety of Fair staples and more exotic fare. Nearly every food fit to consume at a Fair will be available — pretzels, ice cream, snow cones, kettle corn, pizza, lobster rolls, Cheetos mac & cheese dogs and crab cakes. Local favorites the Chicken Shack, Fatte Albert's and others are also on-hand. For those with a sweet tooth, deep-fried Twinkies, Oreos, peanut butter cups, cookie dough, cheesecake and even veggies are all offered at this year’s Fair.
Ruben Macias with the Fontana, California-based Hot Dogs! On a Stick or a Bun estimates that they’ll sell about 100 grilled dogs and between 80 and 100 corndogs each day of the Fair.
The concession stand travels to events and county fairs about nine months out of the year, he said, hitting spots on the map as far as Utah and Tucson, Arizona.
One concession stand headquartered a little closer to Kings County is Big Larry’s Jerky. Based out of Pleasant Hill, the business is operated by Larry Hotz, a former Hanford resident.
Jerky and fairs may not be as synonymous as fairs and funnel cakes, per say, but Hotz is looking to change that.
“[Fairgoers are] not looking for it, but on the other hand, they can’t just walk past a jerky stand. You just can’t do it,” he said.
In addition to over 80 different flavors, types and textures of jerky, “Big Larry” also offers a variety of fried fruit and nuts.
Hotz said his most popular item at a wide 20 to 1 margin is the Creeping Reaper, a beef jerky made with intensely hot ghost peppers and Carolina Reaper peppers – which are the world’s hottest.
“I sell a lot of the hotter stuff and everyone wants to try the hot jerky, especially with the beer garden close by,” he said.
Sometime the Creeping Reaper is bought and given to friends without warning as a classic prank, Hotz said, while other times culinary daredevils try it for themselves.
Hotz’ jerky is available in bags or as individual slabs to eat on the go. The dried meat is also available in gift boxes, while the shredded jerky in available in chewing tobacco-looking cans are popular with the younger crowd, he said.
The Kings Fair runs 5 p.m. to midnight tonight through Sunday.
The Kings Fairgrounds is located at 801 S. 10th Ave., Hanford.
